6 more cool places to go sledding in NJ

This is not the first time I’ve posted some great places to go sledding in New Jersey. And it probably won’t be the last. But after this amazing snow, I know that kids are aching to find the perfect place to throw themselves upon any sort of vessel that will facilitate flying down a hill of snow.

For some reason it won’t stop snowing in New Jersey, meaning if you haven’t gone sledding yet you probably should. There’s nothing more exhilarating than racing friends down a little mountain and good for New Jerseyans there are plenty of places to do so.

Here are some of the best places to go sledding the next time it snows in New Jersey.

Chestnut Branch Park

This park located in Mantua has some of the best sledding hills in New Jersey and is said to be a great place for people of all ages to come.

Source Adobe Stock By micromonkey Source Adobe Stock By micromonkey loading...

Atkins Glen Park

Atkins, in Park Ridge, is usually crowded with young children on snow days making it the perfect place to take your kids sledding if you are hoping to make them some new friends or be with other kids their age.

Source Adobe Stock By dglimages Source Adobe Stock By dglimages loading...

Branch Brook Park

Branch Brook in Newark, that of the gorgeous Cherry Tree Festival, is a good spot if you have a fear of heights as there are a couple of different hills to choose from. Start slow and as you get comfortable, fly down the mountain.

Source Adobe Stock By micromonkey Source Adobe Stock By micromonkey loading...

Mosquito Park

This 6-acre park in Jersey City is a good place to come if you want to do more than sled on a snow day. Enjoy beautiful winter views with family or friends.

Source Adobe Stock By phpetrunina14 Source Adobe Stock By phpetrunina14 loading...

Allamuchy Park

You can sled at this park and enjoy ice skating. Since COVID I seriously can’t remember the last time I went ice skating, so this is the perfect opportunity to get back on the ice and have some fun.

Source Adobe Stock By Rebecca Source Adobe Stock By Rebecca loading...

Lewis Morris County Park

This park has hiking and sledding, so you can either take a beautiful hike and watch the sledding or ride down the hill yourself.

Source Adobe Stock By dglimages Source Adobe Stock By dglimages loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Your photos: First blizzard of 2022 in New Jersey Photos from across New Jersey on Saturday morning. Along the coast, this was New Jersey's first blizzard of 2022.