6 hospitalized after school bus runs red light in Ridgewood, NJ

RIDGEWOOD — Six people were injured when a small school bus ran a red light and was struck by two SUVs on Monday afternoon.

The bus was traveling north on Van Dien Avenue approaching Ridgewood Avenue around 4 p.m. and was hit by a Land Rover and Mazda CX-9, according to Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke.

Pictures from the crash scene show the bus going off the road and stopping near several trees. The most damage on the bus was the driver's side door.

The driver of the Ridgewood Public Schools bus, two adults and an 11-year-old were all taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries along with a man and his 15-year-old daughter in the Land Rover. The Mazda driver refused medical treatment.

Luthcke did not disclose the identity of the driver or where the bus was headed. No one has been charged in connection with the crash.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

