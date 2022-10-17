6 hospitalized after NJ Transit bus gets rear-ended in Atlantic City, NJ

ATLANTIC CITY — A NJ Transit bus stopped at a stop was rear-ended Monday morning, sending six people to a hospital.

A bus on the 508 route with 12 passengers on board was stopped at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City around 9 a.m. when it was rear-ended, according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith.

Atlantic City police said the vehicle that hit the bus was a minivan.

Five people and the driver were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division for treatment of minor injuries.

The 508 route runs from the Hamilton Mall in Hamilton to Stockton University's Atlantic City campus.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

