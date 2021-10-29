These 6 Halloween cocktails are so good, it’s scary

It’s not Halloween without a witches brew! So whether you’re hosting a big Halloween party or you’re just having a couple of friends over to knock back a few adult beverages, go spooky or go home.

I’ve seen Halloween-themed cocktails in my day but years ago I tasted my first candy corn martini and I was hooked.

Well, I’m hooked on candy corn alone, anyway, but I digress.

Let’s face it, you can have a dry double martini with 3 olives any night of the week. Halloween calls for something a little bit more festive!

It’s always fun coming up with new cocktail recipes, especially ones for the holidays. If you are looking to impress your friends with some delicious Halloween cocktails this weekend, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are 5 recipes you’ll wish you knew sooner.