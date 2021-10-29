These 6 Halloween cocktails are so good, it’s scary
It’s not Halloween without a witches brew! So whether you’re hosting a big Halloween party or you’re just having a couple of friends over to knock back a few adult beverages, go spooky or go home.
I’ve seen Halloween-themed cocktails in my day but years ago I tasted my first candy corn martini and I was hooked.
Well, I’m hooked on candy corn alone, anyway, but I digress.
Let’s face it, you can have a dry double martini with 3 olives any night of the week. Halloween calls for something a little bit more festive!
It’s always fun coming up with new cocktail recipes, especially ones for the holidays. If you are looking to impress your friends with some delicious Halloween cocktails this weekend, you’ve come to the right place.
Here are 5 recipes you’ll wish you knew sooner.
- 1
Candy corn martini
For a candy corn martini, you will need 6 ounces Cake Vodka, 1/4 cup candy corn, 3/4 cup pineapple juice and 3/4 cup heavy cream.
You will first want to soak the candy corn in vodka overnight, and strain the next morning.
Divide your vodka and pineapple juice between two glasses and top with the heavy cream.
If you want it all combined, be sure to give it a good shake! You can garnish with chopped up candy corn, or sprinkles.
- 2
Boozy creamsicle shake
If you grew up on creamsicles, you already know how good this one will taste.
To make this shake you’ll need 1 container orange sherbet, 3/4 cup milk, 8 oz. vanilla vodka and Whipped cream.
Place the milk, vodka and sherbet in a blender and blend till smooth.
Pour into a large glass, top it off with whipped cream and any other candy and enjoy!
- 3
Witches brew
This drink will be sure to 'wow' your guests as it involves dry ice ... if you can get your hands on it!
All you need is 1½ ounces Midori, 1½ ounces of triple sec and 1 ounce of lemon juice.
Mix all of the ingredients together and add dry ice to serve.
- 4
Halloween punch
This punch can be both adult and kid friendly, and taste delicious either way.
For this bowl of punch you’ll need 64 ounces of cranberry juice, 64 ounces of apple cider, 2 liters of ginger ale.
If you choose to spike it, add 750ml of aged rum.
You can also get some dry ice to add to the bowl if you are looking to make this the centerpiece of your party.
- 5
Pumpkin martini
This drink is a personal Halloween favorite of mine.
It’s only right to close out pumpkin season with a classic pumpkin martini.
To make this one you’ll need 2 ounces vodka, ½ ounce heavy cream, ½ ounce maple syrup, 2 tbsp canned pumpkin puree, ¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice, ¼ tsp vanilla extract, and finally graham crackers for the rim.
You’ll want to combine all the ingredients in a shaker and then cover the rim of your glass using maple syrup and then dip it in the graham cracker.
- 6
Black magic martini
This is the creepiest, most wicked looking drink I’ve ever had, but it is so delicious.
You can use vodka or rum, but rum will give you a little bit of a sweeter taste.
Some people don’t like the idea of the activated charcoal but it’s actually detoxifying, so I have no problem using it. You can find it at any pharmacy or health store.
If you would rather, you can find black food coloring at the craft store.
Either way, the look is stunning and the taste is even better.
Just Pour 2 oz really good vodka (or rum), 3 oz cream de cassis, 1/2 tsp activated charcoal (or black food coloring), and 1 oz Kahlua into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
Shake vigorously for 1 minute and strain into a martini glass.
For garnish, splash the top of the cocktail with 1 oz ginger beer. Blackberries also aren't a bad idea.