6 celebrities who were accused of being rude to restaurant staff

From not tipping to making unreasonable demands or being downright cold and unfriendly to waitstaff, over the years many celebrities have been accused of being rude in restaurants.

Whether from the lips of an A-list star or D-list wannabe, the indignant scoff of "Don't you know who I am?" has echoed in many a metropolitan dining establishment. Just ask the exasperated servers, chefs and hosts who have had to deal with the unpredictable egos of the rich and famous stars patronizing their establishments.

From Hailey Bieber, who was dragged by a fed-up restaurant hostess on TikTok, to James Corden, who got blasted by a frustrated restaurateur on Instagram, a number of celebrities have been exposed for their alleged bad restaurant behavior.

Celebrities Accused of Being Rude to Restaurant Staff Below, check out six stars who were supposedly rude to restaurant staff.