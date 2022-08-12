Corn, tomato and beer!

This may not be a combo you would think about putting together, but on Saturday, Aug. 13, Historic Flemington will play host to the 5th Annual Corn, Tomato, and Beer Festival from noon to 8 p.m. (Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 14)

The event brings together local farmers, restaurants, craft breweries, live bands, artisans, and kids' activities for eight hours.

“We’re so excited to bring this event back. It’s been really sad not being able to come together as a community for this well-loved event over the past few years,” said Jeremy Long, Flemington Borough Council President.

What is new for 2022?

Flemington is adding many new businesses and arts organizations to the mix since the 2019 festival, including DIY, Humdoo Ice Cream, Within Spirit, Kuros War Game Store, and so much more, plus the opening of a brand new location of Skunktown Distillery.

DIY has moved to Stangl Road with daily music, performances, art workshops, and activities. They will be hosting a community art project during the festival, too. Everyone in attendance can contribute a few brush strokes on a community canvas that will be revealed and on display at the end of the festival.

Flemington Pottery (formerly Kissimmee River Pottery), under new ownership and located in the famous Stangl Factory Building, will host pottery demonstrations all day.

Thousands of people are expected to be on hand for the farm-to-table cuisine festival, plus New Jersey’s fresh corn and tomato dishes prepared by local restaurants and farmers.

What are the participating breweries?

A beer garden will feature 10 local Jersey breweries.

The breweries include Lone Eagle Brewing, Opportunity Brewing, Conclave Brewing, CzigMeister Brewing, Jersey Girl Brewing, Ashton Brewing, Buttzville Brewing, and Flounder Brewing, Cyclone Brewing, and Fort Nonsense Brewing.

What are the participating restaurants?

All the participating restaurants, food trucks, markets, and food vendors will offer variations on dishes featuring corn and tomatoes, including roasted corn, gazpacho, wood-fired pizza, corn salad, homemade empanadas, Mexican street corn, pulled pork, quesadillas, heirloom tomato salad, and fresh salsas with gourmet kettle corn.

Participating restaurants and local hotspots include 55 Main, Bluefish Grill, Factory Fuel Coffee Company, Hardy’s Coffee Bar, Humdoo Ice Cream, The Kombucha Bar, Little Egypt Oasis, Mi Sabor, Nature’s EnerQi, Theresa’s Café, and Viva Mexico.

What are the participating food trucks, farmers' markets and food vendors?

Participating food trucks, farmers’ markets, and food vendors include Allerton Farm, Cas’s Perogi and Kielbasa Food Truck, Cataline Empanadas, Chanks Grab-n-Go, Coops Confections & Macaroons, Corn Hub, Croton Farmers’ Cooperative, The Empanada Guy, Jerzey Girl Pickles, Jersey Jerk Products, Krakus Polish Foods, Latn Bites, Local Harvest Pizza, Nomad Pizza Company, Mo’s Donughts, Totally Nutz, The Salad Basket, Sweet Concessions, Sweet Valley Farms Corn, Two Barn Farm, Va Fa Napoli Pizza, Waffled, and Wildspawn Mushrooms.

Fruit smoothies, fresh lemon and limeade, and frozen cheesecake on a stick will also be served to compliment the beer and entrees.

Festival organizer from the Flemington Fire Department, Denise Torbik said, “CT&B Fest is the very best representation of all things New Jersey. At what other event can you get such an abundance of sweet Jersey corn, juicy fresh tomatoes, and a variety of local NJ craft beers? Flemington puts it all together in one event with something for everyone.”

Festival admission and parking are free. Take Route 12 to the parking lot entrance near Liberty Village and enter Stangl Road on foot from the south end by the Polo Outlet and Long Eagle Brewing.

For event details, event schedule, and more information about participating businesses, visit www.loveflemington.com

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

