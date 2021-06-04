NUTLEY — The Essex County Sheriff's Office Crime Stoppers Program is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a driver who fatally struck a 75-year-old woman last fall.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, the county Prosecutor's Office said, Lyndhurst resident Roseann Ratz was crossing the street with a friend in the area of Washington Avenue and Rutgers Place.

Ratz was hit by a vehicle which fled the scene. She died at a local hospital the next evening.

No arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Ratz had lived in Lyndhurst for 53 years but was a former Nutley resident, and owned Centre Typesetting in that township, according to her obituary.

The reward amount currently stands at $5,000, according to Sheriff Armando Fontoura.

Authorities have not released any identifying information about the vehicle or the driver.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force with a confidential tip at 1-800-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

