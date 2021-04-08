5 unique activities that’ll make you forget you’re in New Jersey

After a year of being locked up and shut down, we can all use a little adventure. And I’m not talking about going out for a meal at a restaurant and actually sitting indoors. I mean a real adventure.

Have you ever been watching TV, or reading a book that mentions some fun, cool, crazy activity and thought, “I wish I could do that right now?!!” It can often feel like a struggle to find adventure in New Jersey, however, plenty of it exists.

If you are looking to do something impulsive or out of the ordinary, this list is for you.