5 people killed during deadly weekend on several NJ roads, rails
It was a deadly weekend on state highways and New Jersey Transit's North Jersey Coast Line, with five people killed in separate incidents.
A Staten Island man was found dead inside a black sedan parked along the Turnpike, on the shoulder of an Exit 7A ramp in Robbinsville around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, according to State Police Trooper Charles Marchan.
Gerald J. D'Aniello, 48, was pronounced dead by troopers and first responders. Marchan did not disclose why D'Aniello pulled over and said the investigation is ongoing.
Pedestrian killed on Route 1
West Windsor police said a 64-year-old West Windsor man was struck and killed Sunday morning on northbound Route 1, after he walked into the path of a northbound car in front of the Square of West Windsor shopping center.
A 2015 Nissan Altima driven by a 31-year-old Plainsboro woman hit the man in the right lane, police said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while the car underwent heavy damage to its front end.
Police did not disclose the identities of the driver or the victim.
The crash closed a stretch of Route 1 for over three hours during the initial investigation.
Police asked any witnesses to the crash to call their non-emergency line at 609-799-1222.
Fatal crash on Route 56
A 26-year-old driver went off Route 56 in Upper Deerfield around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning and his vehicle hit a tree, according to State Police. The man, identified by State Police as Omar S. Flores of Bridgeton, had veered off the right side of the road.
Flores owned MB's Hairstudio in Bridgeton, according to his personal Facebook page.
Two deaths along North Jersey Coast Line
The body of a man was found along the North Jersey Coast Line near 1st Avenue in Asbury Park on Sunday night, according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith.
The discovery of the body around 9:55 p.m. led to the suspension of service between Long Branch and Bay Head for several hours.
Smith said NJ Transit police were trying to determine what train struck the man. The identity of the man was not disclosed, pending notification of family.
A juvenile male separately was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train, without passenger cars, at West Bergen Place near Red Bank station Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m.
Smith said two engines had been on the way to Long Branch from the Meadows Maintenance Complex in Newark at the time of that incident.
