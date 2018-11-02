GALLOWAY — All it took was two wire transfers to steal $400,000 from a South Jersey school district in September.

School superintendent Annette C. Giaquinto told the Press of Atlantic City that one of the transfers has been recovered but the second worth $200,000 remains missing.

In an email to parents obtained by the BreakingAC.com news site, Giaquinto explained that a forensics firm has made "significant progress" in their investigation of the theft. Access to all software programs was suspended, as was access to the Parent Portal, Rev Track and PayPams programs which has since been restored.

Giaquinto said there is no evidence that data about students or their families was viewed or accessed.

WPG's Harry Hurley first reported this story.

