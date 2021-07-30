4 possible tornadoes in NJ during damaging Thursday storms

The National Weather Service will investigate at least four reports of possible tornadoes following a night of severe weather across New Jersey on Thursday night.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said it was an unprecedented night for him with 12 tornado warnings issued in New Jersey, six severe thunderstorm warnings and eight flash flood warnings.

"I seriously haven't covered a severe weather outbreak like this since I worked in Oklahoma 13+ years ago," Zarrow said.

Tornadoes or rotations were spotted in Lakehurst, the Millstone/Roosevelt area of western Monmouth County, Hamilton, Ewing and East Windsor/Hightstown. A water spout was spotted in Barnegat Bay.

A forecaster at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly told New Jersey 101.5 they are most interested in going to the Hopewell and Trenton areas, the Lakehurst area, the Barnegat Township and Harvey Cedars area in Ocean County, and the Willingboro and Mount Holly region of Burlington County.

Damage on LBI (Ryan Mack, Jersey Shore Fire Response)

One of the worst storms was one that damaged eight houses in the High Bar Harbor Section near Arnold Lane, according to Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy. He said there were numerous calls about cuts from flying glass. He was aware of three people injured and one person who was hospitalized.

"We're lucky," Mastronadry said.

The sheriff told New Jersey 101.5 adding that officers are going door to door to check on residents.

Mastronadry said that despite social media rumors there was no touchdown in Lakehurst.

"We don't know where that came from. We had no calls at the 911 Center. I heard some radio transmissions a tornado touched down but we have no verification and no calls," Mastronardy said. "We have nothing recorded there either damage or a tornado."

Areas to be investigated by the National Weather Service on Friday (National Weather Service Mt. Holly)

There was a rescue operation near the police station in East Windsor where over 4 inches of rain fell in an hour. Route 130 was closed due to high water.

"It's crazy. Water is flooding everywhere in the town and there's cones and you still have people driving around the cones and driving through the water," East Windsor Fire Company Deputy Chief Jay Laughlin told NBC Philadelphia.

Zarrow said the worst tornado breakout on record in New Jersey was Nov. 16, 1989 when a total of seven distinct tornadoes touched down in New Jersey in a single calendar day. Second place is March 10, 1964 with 5. Third place is Oct. 18, 1990 at 4.

