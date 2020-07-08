4 killed in Paterson drive-by; Teen girl killed in Jersey City; 2 dead in Trenton

PATERSON — A street shooting in this city has left four people dead and three others wounded, authorities said.

It's part of a spree of recent gun violence that has left several people dead across the state, including a teen girl in Jersey City earlier this week and two men in Trenton early Wednesday.

The gunfire in Paterson erupted shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Harrison Street and Carroll Street.

Four victims were found at the scene and were taken to a hospital, where they all died a short time later, authorities said. Three other victims went to the hospital on their own a short time later seeking treatment, but further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The names of the seven victims have not been released.

It wasn't clear how many shooters may have been involved, authorities said. Witnesses said the gunfire came from a vehicle that sped away from the scene.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the shooting.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the probe.

Elsewhere in the state, a teenage girl in Jersey City died after a shooting Monday.

Jersey City police responding to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Monday found Tyeah Garner, 17, with gunshot wounds to her upper body, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Garner was taken to a hospital but died there early Tuesday.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. No arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

In Trenton, meanwhile, police were called to the 1100 block of Stuyvesant Avenue about 4:10 a.m. Wednesday and found the bodies of two men who had been shot multiple times in a gray Kia.

No arrests have been made and authorities did not say whether they knew of a motive.

