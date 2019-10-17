39 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Oct. 18-20

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Bill Spadea at Pet-A-Palozza

Join New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea at All American Subaru in Old Bridge for Pet-A-Palozza on Saturday, October 19th at 11:00 AM! Pet-A-Palozza features a pet adoption event, a Halloween pet costume contest, pet supply vendors, music, family fun and a whole lot more!

Oct 19, 2019

All American Subaru

3706 Route 9 South, Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Bob Williams at West Essex Suicide Prevention Walk

Join New Jersey 101.5's Bob Williams at the West Essex Suicide Prevention Walk at Verona Park in West Essex on Sunday, October 20th at 3:00 PM. Join Steve Trevelise as he raises awareness for suicide prevention.

Oct 20, 2019

Verona Park - West Essex

Bloomfield Ave & Lakeside Ave, Verona, NJ 07044

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Witch Craft

From the producers of the beloved Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival comes a new, fun, Fall festivity that will have you in a hex. Lake Lenape Park will be transformed into a mysterious wooded village of local partners serving up zesty stews and seasonal brews so magical it must be Witch Craft. This experience is unlike any other beer festival, autumn activity or spook show. Imagine a one-of-a-kind Halloween-lifestyle extravaganza co-hosted by the original monster movie characters! Tents will be decked to the nines in mysterious haunt or corny charm, with approximately 50 brew masters and distillery wizards pouring their classics, as well as some seasonal debuts. Guests will stroll along an enchanted path throughout Lake Lenape Park East while sampling all of the magical liquid being poured. At the end of the night, it will be up to the attendees to decide which tent is awarded "best dressed" with bragging rights until next year.

Oct 19, 2019

Lake Lenape Park

753 Park Rd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Italian Festival

For one weekend a year, we celebrate our Italian heritage with an annual Italian Festival. With the sounds of traditional music, plus a spread of local Italian food, we’re ready to celebrate in true form! Top it all off by sampling some of our wines from the tasting tent, or checking out the numerous vendors that will be showcasing their wares. Whether you’re Italian or not, come be Italian for the day at Bellview Winery As always, kids and leashed pets are welcome and there is no entry fee for those under the age of 21. We encourage you to bring your own chairs or blanket for our lawn as provided seating is limited. Shade tents are permitted only in certain areas of the festival grounds. Please check with the festival staff before setting up your tent to make sure it is in an appropriate spot.

Oct 19, 2019 - Oct 20, 2019

Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

Costume Pet Parade

Paw Dazzle will host the Annual Costume Pet Parade starting at 1:00 pm. This is by far Historic Smithville’s cutest event. Spectators can watch 100+ pets show off their unique Halloween costumes! To enter your pet you must be pre-registered by calling Paw Dazzle at 609-748-7110. Historic Smithville offers 60 shoppes, 7 eateries, carousel ride, train ride, paddleboats and arcade, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events!

Oct 19, 2019

Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Smithville, NJ 08205

BERGEN COUNTY

Tenafly Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Oct 19, 2019 - Oct 20, 2019

Piermont & County Rd., Tenafly, NJ 07670

Pitbulls & Pumpkins Fall Festival

Festival is a celebration of dogs of all sizes and breeds. Family-friendly and dog-welcoming, it's a day of fabulous food vendors, music, face & pumpkin painting, a costume contest, photo ops, our big raffle drawing & more! Friends, families, and dogs on leashes are all welcome! Admission is FREE!

Oct 20, 2019

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge

2 Shelter Ln., Oakland, NJ 07436

Fair Lawn Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Oct 20, 2019

River Rd. & Fair Lawn Ave., Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

Dinosaurs After Dark

Take a fun, mysterious journey into a shadowy, prehistoric world. Explore our lantern lit trails but WATCH OUT! Danger lurks in every corner and there's a T-Rex on the loose. The sights and sounds of Field Station: Dinosaurs take on a new sense of mystery and danger as you walk the trails and explore our park with just a flashlight to lead the way. Your imagination runs wild. Was that a scream? You look up and there it is - the T-Rex, its teeth visible in the flashlight's beam as it rears its giant head. No trip to the zoo was ever like this! Friday & Saturday nights, September - October. Reserve early because space is extremely limited.

Oct 18, 2019 - Oct 26, 2019

Field Station: Dinosaurs

40 Fort Lee Rd., Leonia, NJ 07605

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Annual Cranberry Festival

Presented by The Festival Committee of Chatsworth for the benefit of the restoration & preservation of the White Horse Inn. The Cranberry Festival is a celebration of New Jersey's cranberry harvest, and offers a tribute to the Pine Barrens & local culture. The main attraction is the diverse showing of many artists & craftsmen, some of which will also be demonstrating their crafts as well as displaying them for sale. Hours: 9 am - 4 pm. Admission to the festival is FREE. A donation of $5 will be accepted if you use our parking area at the school located off of Second Street.

Oct 19, 2019 - Oct 20, 2019

3980 Main St., Rt. 563, Chatsworth, NJ 08019

CAPE MAY COUNTY

New Jersey Audubon's Fall Festival

New Jersey Audubon's Fall Festival is the longest running birding festival in the country. The Cape May peninsula acts like a bird funnel, making Cape May a top U.S. destination for migrating hawks, seabirds, shorebirds, songbirds, butterflies and dragonflies. The 3 day festival offers a plethora of guided bird walks, indoor lectures, bird ID workshops and boat trips to local birding hotspots. Top it off with Saturday keynote Dr. Amanda Rodewald on "Making your cup count: How coffee can fuel Migratory Bird Conservation in the Tropics." Register for 1 day or the weekend. Special "Trip to the Rips" 3 hour pelagic on Sunday. What will you see? SO.MANY.BIRDS!

Oct 18, 2019 - Oct 20, 2019

Grand Hotel of Cape May

1045 Beach Dr., Cape May, NJ 08204

Fabulous '50s and Beyond Celebration

Friday night features a '50s Dance Party with New Jersey's favorite oldies band, The Cameos at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Tickets are $16 plus tax per person. A FREE street fair will take place at Fox Park in Wildwood on Saturday from 11 am - 5 pm featuring classic cars, food and craft vendors, a Doo Wop Bus Tour, and live entertainment. Saturday night's concert in the Wildwoods Convention Center at 7 pm is featuring The Miracles, Florence LaRue & The 5th Dimension, Sonny Turner, The Original Tymes, and The Tee Tones. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

Oct 18, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019

Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

Halloween Parade & Family Dance Party

Sea Isle City's Halloween Parade is one of the resort's many long-standing traditions. The parade features a wide variety of eye-catching costumes, floats, musical entertainment and mascots. Those wishing to enter the Halloween Parade can do so by downloading an application on the website. A free Halloween Family Dance Party will take place immediately following this year's parade, at the Excursion Park Band Shell, JFK Blvd. & the Beach. Winning parade entrants will receive their awards at the start of the Dance Party.

Oct 18, 2019

Landis Ave., 45th - JFK Blvd., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

Congress Hall Fall Festival

Featuring carnival games, train rides, arts & crafts, beer tent, s'mores, food tents and more Come one, come all to Congress Hall's inaugural Fall Festival. This October, Congress Hall is throwing a party on the grand lawn with fall favorites from Brats and Beer Cheese Pretzels, Funnel Cakes, to candy apples and Apple Cider Doughnuts. Grab a pint from the nearby beer tent, serving local brews and "adult" slushies by the firepit. Kids and kids at heart will have a blast playing all of the fall-themed carnival games and taking a ride on the Congress Hall Spook Express! Paint a pumpkin and get your face painted to look like a spooky goblin, pretty princess, or strong superhero. Then, grab a camera-the pumpkin-filled hay wagon will make the perfect spot for a family photo-op! After the sun goes down stick around for the nighttime screening of "Hocus Pocus" and s'mores on Congress Hall's lawn.

Oct 19, 2019

Congress Hall

200 Congress Pl., Cape May, NJ 08204

Pumpkin Festival/Share the Harvest Food Drive

It's the spookiest time of the year at the Village! Celebrate all things Halloween and autumn at the 28th Annual Pumpkin Festival. This fun, FREE event will take place on the grounds of Historic Cold Spring Village and is presented by the Lower Township Rotary Club. Admission is FREE! Guests are encouraged to donate non-perishable goods to the 'Share the Harvest' Food Drive. Families can enjoy pumpkin painting and games throughout the day. A variety of crafters will sell their wares along the Village's shell-paved lanes. Vendors will be selling hot dogs, funnel cake, and other snacks. Visit a haunted house at the Village Barn and hop on a fall hayride through the farm. Don't miss the Children's Halloween Parade at 11 am. Please call the Lower Township Recreation Department at (609) 886-7880 for parade registration information.

Oct 19, 2019

Historic Cold Springs Village

720 Rt. 9, Cape May, NJ 08204

ESSEX COUNTY



Fall Fine Art and Crafts

Located a half a mile from the Garden State Parkway in Montclair, Essex County's Brookdale Park is a lovely setting for a quality, outdoor fine art and fine craft show. Fall Fine Arts and Crafts at Brookdale Park, held rain or shine, is presently in its 20th year, features 150 fine artists and fine crafters, and has been selected as one of Sunshine Artists Magazines top 200 shows in the country. Explore "Art for the Body and Home" from fine art in a variety of media, fine photography, and fine craft creations in wood, clay, metal, glass, leather, gold, silver, and much more. Talk with exhibitors and learn what inspires them, buy great gifts for yourself, your friends and family, watch demonstrations, sample specialty foods, or enjoy a meal.

Oct 19, 2019 - Oct 20, 2019

Verona Park

473 Watchung Ave., Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Light the Night Walk with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night Walk brings light to the darkness of cancer by funding lifesaving research and support for people battling cancer. Family, friends and co-workers gather together to celebrate, honor or remember those touched by cancer. Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise funds to support the mission. These efforts culminate in inspirational, memorable evening experiences filled with music, fireworks and empowering ceremonies honoring survivors and remembering those we have lost. Please join us and nearly 1M others in the 140 walks across North America.

Oct 19, 2019

Verona Park

475 Bloomfield Ave., Verona, NJ 07044

HUDSON COUNTY

Harvest Festival 2019

Lots of free family fun activities: hay rides, hay maze, pony rides, petting zoo, moonwalk, face painting, pumpkin painting, balloon art, craft activities, soccer, dance & gymnastic demos, live music & dance and much more. Located just 1 block from all public transportation including: PATH, Hudson Bergen Lightrail, NJ Tranist trains & buses.

Oct 19, 2019

Pier A Park

100 Sinatra Dr., Hoboken, NJ 07030

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Flemington Rotary BeerFest

Enjoy the samplings of over 60 Craft Beers from over 30 Breweries to include #JerseyFresh Brewed! This is a rain or shine event since we are hosting it inside the Nex Level Arena! Support Your Community. This is a win/win opportunity to enjoy and giveback. Bring your friends, listen to good music, make pretzel necklaces, and Give Back at the same time! #FRBeerFest supports and financially contributes to The Rotary Club of Flemington - providing humanitarian service and advance goodwill and peace in the Flemington Community and around the world.

Oct 19, 2019

Nex Level Arena

426 Case Blvd., Flemington, NJ 08822

Harvest Wine Dinner with Meta Cafe

Join winemaker Conor Quilty and Amanda Lentine of Metá Café for a dinner celebrating the conclusion of the wine grape harvest season. Metá is the latest creation of Amanda and Michael Lentine, the couple who brought Politi's to Ferry Market. Ferry Market is a gourmet food court in New Hope where Unionville has a wine bar, and Politi's developed a rabid following for their imported cheeses, cured meats, and out-of-this-world sandwiches.

Oct 18, 2019

Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Trails4Tails Fest

One day, 7 races & a FEST! All proceeds go to It's A Ruff Life Rescue (an all breed dog rescue). 1 Mile Fun Run, 5K, 5K with Dogs, 15K, Double Dog, 50K Ultra Marathon and the Triple Dog. Plus, a beer & wine garden, vendors, food, music, dogs available for adoption, dog costume contest and more! FEST is open to the public. Fun for the entire family both 2 and 4 legged.

Oct 19, 2019

Washington Crossing Park

​355 Washington Crossing - Pennington Rd., Titusville, NJ 08560

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Highlights of the event include the Ruff Mudder obstacle course for dogs, canine costume contests, hay rides, k-9 police dog demonstrations, Kid Zone, live music by Buntopia, vendors, food trucks, and other fall-inspired games and activities for adults and children. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the fast-paced Ruff Mudder Canine Obstacle Challenge, which runs from noon - 3 pm. Guide your dog through 12 obstacles spread over a half-mile of grass and potentially muddy areas. Dogs must be leashed and handlers must be 18 years or older. All ages can follow along and offer encouragement. Entry fee for the Ruff Mudder is $10. Adults, children and dogs are welcome to dress in costume (if your pooch enjoys dressing up) and participate in fun costume contests including: best and scariest costumes, dog / owner duo costume, and best overall. Admission is $5 for adults; children under 6 are free. All proceeds will benefit the senior dogs car. Rain date is Sunday, October 20.

Oct 19, 2019

Marty’s Place Senior Dog Sanctuary

118 Rt. 526, Upper Freehold, NJ 08501

Boo Brew By the Bay

The Highlands Business Partnership Boo Brew By the Bay features craft beers for beer lovers to sample on the pier at this picturesque location, overlooking the NY City skyline and Sandy Hook. Local breweries that will be participating are Jughandle Brewing Company, Carton Brewing Company, Raritan Bay Brewing, Belford Brewing Company, Red Tank Brewing Company, Toms River Brewing and Jersey Cyclone Brewing Company, to name a few. Tickets are $30 and include a commemorative tasting pilsner, six 4-ounce samples and one pint of the craft beers of your choice. Costumes are optional but encouraged, as we will be having a costume contest. There will be live music,fire pits and delicious food from the Seafarer.

Oct 19, 2019

The Seafarer

1 Atlantic St., Highlands, NJ 07732

Oct 19, 2019

The Great Lawn

400 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch, NJ 07764

5th Annual Zombie Parade

Come to Huddy Park in your most ghoulish attire, where Zombies of all ages will meet. Starting at 8 am, there will be make-up artists set up in the park to help complete your transformation for additional fees. Also, on hand will be DJ Johnny, spinning some spooky tunes to set the mood. There will be specialty vendors in the park, from 8:30 an - Noon. The parade begins promptly at Noon from Huddy Park, and will continue down Bay Avenue to Veterans Park, where we will have costume contests with cash prizes. For directions or any additional information on the Zombie Parade, please visit the website or call.

Oct 19, 2019

Huddy Park

301 Shore Dr., Highlands, NJ 07732

Paws For A Cause

Jersey Kitty Rescue Network & Rusty Rover Canine Rescue have teamed up to bring to you Paws for a Cause! We will be hosting a fundraiser that will include a goody bag, amazing raffle baskets and a 3 hour open bar! Your ticket includes 10 raffle tickets. Come out and party with us at The Downtown in Red Bank on October 19th from 6-9PM. There will be 20+ baskets filled with amazing goodies ranging from pet products, to tech and beauty. Basket values range from $200-700.

Oct 19, 2019

10 W Front Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701

MORRIS COUNTY

Chester’s 36th Annual Harvest Celebration

You couldn't pick a better way to spend a weekend! Come and enjoy this FREE 2-day event in Historic Downtown Chester. MEET *NBC Celebrity-Produce Pete* on Saturday, October 19th from 12:00pm-3:00pm and revel in the historic sounds of the American Revolution's Fife and Drum as performed by New Jersey's own Colonial Musketeers Junior Fife and Drum Corp. Other activities that are back by popular demand include: *Antique Apple Press Demo (Sunday, Oct. 20th only) *Blacksmith Demo *Clown Performances *Country Square Dancing ((Sunday, Oct. 20th only) *Face Painting *Ford V-8 Antique Car Show (Sunday, Oct. 20th only) *Guess the Pumpkin Weight *Pumpkin Painting . . . LIVE MUSIC and more! Special Musical Guest The Morris Music Men Barbershop Chorus performing on Sunday, October 20th, 2:00pm-4:00pm Sponsored by the Historic Chester Business Association. For a complete Schedule of Events, visit www.iloveches

Oct 19, 2019 - Oct 20, 2019

Historic Chester Business Association

Main St., Chester, NJ 07930

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Parsippany

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. Each event is a noncompetitive 3 to 5 mile walk that brings people together to make a difference for everyone who has been touched by breast cancer. The events raise money to fund innovative research, provide free information and support, and to help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it's most treatable. From the opening ceremony to the post-walk entertainment, a Making Strides event is a celebration of survivors and opportunity to remember loved-ones lost. It's a day that shouldn't be missed and won't be forgotten.

Oct 20, 2019

4 Century Drive, Parsippany, NJ 07054

OCEAN COUNTY

The Great Pumpkin

I got a rock! The Great Pumpkin returns to Insectropolis for a night of fun. During this family-friendly event, guests of all ages will enjoy an indoor treat trail, games & crafts, photos with Snoopy himself, costume contests, and showings of It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! Admission is $10 per person.

Oct 18, 2019

Insectropolis

1761 Rt. 9, Toms River, NJ 08755

PASSAIC COUNTY

Harvest Fest

Hayrides and pumpkin painting are just the start of a fun-filled family weekend. There'll be games, face painting, applesauce making, booths, exhibits, and many free activities for the youngsters. Enjoy the Beer Garden, tasty food, all-day music and dancing, an autumn Plant Sale, free garden tours, lots of great photo ops, and much more! Free admission. Parking: $5/car.

Oct 19, 2019

New Jersey Botanical gardens

2 Morris Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

Oktoberfest

Celebrate the season with us over good food, live music, and the best beer! Festivities will be held at the Vanderhoef House in Weasel Brook Park in Clifton. Admission is $5 per person. This event is presented by the Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., in partnership with Ghost Hawk Brewing Co. Call for additional information.

Oct 19, 2019

Weasel Brook Park, Vanderhoef House

794 Park Dr., Clifton, NJ 07013

Oktoberfest Hosted by Edelweiss Passaic

The Oktoberfest is an evening full of food, joy, music, dancing, entertainment and Gemütlichkeit. Listen and dance to the music of the Austrian Boys band and watch Schuhplattler and Volkstanz performances by Edelweiss Passaic and visiting dance groups. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Traditional Bavarian Oktoberfest Dinner is served from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Music starts at 7:30 pm. The all-inclusive ticket includes a Bavarian buffet dinner, cake, coffee, and unlimited German beer, wine and soda. Join us and share the Gemütlichkeit with family and friends. Tickets are $40 per person. Ages 13 to 20 is $22, 6 to 12 is $12, 5 and under is free. Tickets can be purchased online on our web site www.edelweisspassaic.org with PayPal, debit or credit card. A $1.00 per adult ticket convenience fee will apply. Advance tickets are required as we have been sold out in previous years. Reserve your spot today and bring your friends for the fun!

Oct 19, 2019

Pompton Lakes Elks #1895

15 Perrin Ave., Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442

Clifton Food Truck Festival

Food! Beer! Muisc! Fun! Foodies eat your hearts out! It's a fun filled family day with over 20 gourment food trucks, beer & sangria garden, vendors, live music, kids activities & it's a Benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton. $5 admission, 10 and under free

Oct 20, 2019

Boys & Girls Club of Clifton

181 Colfax Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013

SOMERSET COUNTY

Far Hills Race Meeting 2019

Far Hills Race Meeting is New Jersey’s premier social and sporting event. For nearly a century, this annual gathering has attracted a large and loyal fan base who return, year after year, to watch the world’s finest steeplechases, reconnect with family and friends, network, support worthy causes and make memories to last a lifetime. Over the years, Far Hills Race Meeting has given more than $18 million to support local health-care organizations. With its newly introduced pari-mutuel wagering program, Far Hills Race Meeting—which boasts the largest purses in the industry—is bringing steeplechase racing to new audiences, locally, nationally and globally.

Oct 19, 2019

50 US-202, Far Hills, NJ, 07931

Good Libations

The Center's largest fundraiser of the year is back! This walk-around tasting event takes place in the unique setting of The Center's fine art galleries and professional art studios. Surrounded by contemporary art, guests will sample cold craft beers, curated seasonal cocktails, fine wines and fabulous fare from Metropolitan Seafood, set to the sounds of live music from the Scouting Party. Beat the crowds and get a head start on tasting with the Early Access Party from 6 - 7 pm. This pre-event gathering will feature fabulous hors d'oeuvres from Trattoria Mediterranea. Tickets on sale now! General Admission tickets are $65 ($75 at the door); Early Access Party $150 in advance ($175 at the door) and includes admission to the full event. Designated Driver tickets are $35 (Driver will not be served alcohol.) Proceeds from this annual event will support all aspects of The Center's operations and education programs.

Oct 18, 2019

The Center for Contemporary Art

2020 Burnt Mills Rd., Bedminster, NJ 07921

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

The Bound Brook/Somerset Women of the Moose 1232 are hosting their annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to benefit Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset Steeplechase Cancer Center. This is a Spaghetti Dinner and basket drawing that will take place Saturday, October 19 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Bound Brook Moose Lodge located at 222 Talmage Avenue, Bound Brook, NJ. Dinner donation is $10, children 10 and under are free.

Oct 19, 2019

222 Talmage Avenue

Bound Brook, New Jersey 08822

Brite Nites 2019

This is Wagner Farm Arboretum Foundation's 8th Annual and biggest fundraiser of the year. The one-acre carved pumpkin displays have been updated and outfitted with LED bulbs, music and special effects. Many different displays to delight young and old alike. Haunted barn with updated scenes and effects sure to make you scream. More food choices including wood-fired pizzas, empanadas and dessert. Plus entertainment, hot cocoa, cider, and childrens games. The goal is to transform a dairy farm into a world-class arboretum. Today there is a Children's Garden, Community Garden, and Ernie's Giving Garden, where the Giving Garden Project members raise, harvest and donate thousands of pounds of fresh produce to nearby food pantries and charities.

Oct 18, 2019 - Oct 27, 2019

Wagner Farm Arboretum

197 Mountain Ave., Warren, NJ 07059

WARREN COUNTY

Ironbound Hard CiderFest 2019

Our Tasting Room is turning 1, so we're celebrating with a harvest party done Ironbound style. Limited release ciders, farm fresh food roasted on the mother fire, lawn games, and live music featuring the Joe Cirotti Trio and the Bob Lanza Blues Band. You'll also have a chance to partake in VIP tastings with our Cidermarker, Cam Stark. Bring your friends and family and spend the day roaming the farm, exploring the pond and garden, and imbibing in delicious drinks and food.

Oct 19, 2019

Ironbound Farm

360 Rt. 579, Asbury, NJ 08802

Hawk Watch and Hike

Join RVC Trustee Dennis Briede on a nature walk to the Catfish Firetower on the Kittatiny Ridge in Hardwick Twp. Hikers will enjoy peak hawk migration, as well fall colors. On a clear day, the view from the top includes the Catskills, PA's Camelback Mountain, NJ's Vernon Valley and the entire northern portion of Warren County's Ridge and Valley region. Participants will meet at the RVC office (16 Main Street, Blairstown) to carpool to hike. Please wear sturdy shoes and bring lunch.

Oct 20, 2019

Catfish Fire Tower

Appalachian Trail, Hardwick, NJ 07825