36 NJ towns that have already said ‘NO’ to weed

Potheads take a note: you might be excited about legislators scrambling around to find a way to craft the perfect marijuana legalization bill. Maybe you’re getting your pipes loaded and your joints rolled. But before you do, remember this: there’s not even a bill on the table yet and almost 40 towns have already either voiced opposition to the legalization or banned marijuana businesses. Here is the latest list of NJ towns – and this list is ever-growing – that at this point I’ve officially declared themselves to be anti-weed.

  • Barnegat
  • Berkeley
  • Bridgewater
  • Brigantine
  • Carlstadt
  • Chatham
  • Clifton
  • Cranbury
  • East Rutherford
  • Franklin Lakes
  • Garfield
  • Hasbrouck Heights
  • Hawthorne
  • Hazlet
  • Lodi
  • Mahwah
  • Manville
  • Midland Park
  • North Caldwell
  • North Haledon
  • Oceanport
  • Old Bridge
  • Parsippany
  • Troy Hills
  • Pleasantville
  • Point Pleasant Beach
  • Secaucus
  • Spotswood
  • Surf City
  • Union City
  • Upper Freehold
  • Upper Saddle River
  • Wall
  • Weehawken
  • West Long Branch
  • Woodcliff Lake
  • Wyckoff Township

