36 NJ towns that have already said ‘NO’ to weed
Potheads take a note: you might be excited about legislators scrambling around to find a way to craft the perfect marijuana legalization bill. Maybe you’re getting your pipes loaded and your joints rolled. But before you do, remember this: there’s not even a bill on the table yet and almost 40 towns have already either voiced opposition to the legalization or banned marijuana businesses. Here is the latest list of NJ towns – and this list is ever-growing – that at this point I’ve officially declared themselves to be anti-weed.
- Barnegat
- Berkeley
- Bridgewater
- Brigantine
- Carlstadt
- Chatham
- Clifton
- Cranbury
- East Rutherford
- Franklin Lakes
- Garfield
- Hasbrouck Heights
- Hawthorne
- Hazlet
- Lodi
- Mahwah
- Manville
- Midland Park
- North Caldwell
- North Haledon
- Oceanport
- Old Bridge
- Parsippany
- Troy Hills
- Pleasantville
- Point Pleasant Beach
- Secaucus
- Spotswood
- Surf City
- Union City
- Upper Freehold
- Upper Saddle River
- Wall
- Weehawken
- West Long Branch
- Woodcliff Lake
- Wyckoff Township
