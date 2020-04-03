35 fun, feel-good movies to get you through the weekend (Opinion)

I know that you’ve sat around more in the past few weeks than you’ve ever sat around in your entire life. And you probably grabbed your share of binge-worthy series on Netflix. But how about an old-fashioned movie night tonight? There’s no better boredom-buster than sitting around with your family watching a great, fun, breezy movie comedy. OK, so now you know you want to watch a movie. Now you’re going to sit around and think, “what was that movie so-and-so said was great?” Don’t wrack your brain... I got you covered.

We took some time during yesterday’s show asking people what they thought were the most uplifting and fun movies they could think of—ones that are family-friendly, kid friendly, and elderly-people friendly. The variety of movies was amazing. Some I knew. Some I’d never even heard of but listeners raved about.

People thought of a lot of classics that Dennis and I had both forgotten about. I compiled a list for you here – it’s so lengthy that I’ve included titles only. I figured for the details, you can Google. So here’s to the weekend and your family movie night! Enjoy these fun and funny flicks.

  • Along Came Polly
  • Old Dogs
  • Going in Style
  • Biggest Little Farm
  • Splash
  • Big
  • Michael
  • Coach Carter
  • Grumpy Old Men
  • Mystery, Alaska
  • Parenthood
  • How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days
  • It Happens Every Spring
  • Flubber
  • Arthur
  • Overboard
  • Planes, Trains and Automobiles
  • Easy Money
  • Caddy Shack
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Ground Hog Day
  • Tootsie
  • Saving Mr. Banks
  • Princess Bride
  • Princess Diaries
  • Home Alone
  • Goonies
  • My Cousin Vinny
  • Mrs. Doubtfire
  • The Way Way Back
  • Say Anything
  • Pushing Tin
  • Father of the Bride
  • Rudy
  • The Money Pit

