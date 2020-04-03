35 fun, feel-good movies to get you through the weekend (Opinion)
I know that you’ve sat around more in the past few weeks than you’ve ever sat around in your entire life. And you probably grabbed your share of binge-worthy series on Netflix. But how about an old-fashioned movie night tonight? There’s no better boredom-buster than sitting around with your family watching a great, fun, breezy movie comedy. OK, so now you know you want to watch a movie. Now you’re going to sit around and think, “what was that movie so-and-so said was great?” Don’t wrack your brain... I got you covered.
We took some time during yesterday’s show asking people what they thought were the most uplifting and fun movies they could think of—ones that are family-friendly, kid friendly, and elderly-people friendly. The variety of movies was amazing. Some I knew. Some I’d never even heard of but listeners raved about.
People thought of a lot of classics that Dennis and I had both forgotten about. I compiled a list for you here – it’s so lengthy that I’ve included titles only. I figured for the details, you can Google. So here’s to the weekend and your family movie night! Enjoy these fun and funny flicks.
- Along Came Polly
- Old Dogs
- Going in Style
- Biggest Little Farm
- Splash
- Big
- Michael
- Coach Carter
- Grumpy Old Men
- Mystery, Alaska
- Parenthood
- How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days
- It Happens Every Spring
- Flubber
- Arthur
- Overboard
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Easy Money
- Caddy Shack
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Ground Hog Day
- Tootsie
- Saving Mr. Banks
- Princess Bride
- Princess Diaries
- Home Alone
- Goonies
- My Cousin Vinny
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- The Way Way Back
- Say Anything
- Pushing Tin
- Father of the Bride
- Rudy
- The Money Pit
