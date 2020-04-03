I know that you’ve sat around more in the past few weeks than you’ve ever sat around in your entire life. And you probably grabbed your share of binge-worthy series on Netflix. But how about an old-fashioned movie night tonight? There’s no better boredom-buster than sitting around with your family watching a great, fun, breezy movie comedy. OK, so now you know you want to watch a movie. Now you’re going to sit around and think, “what was that movie so-and-so said was great?” Don’t wrack your brain... I got you covered.

We took some time during yesterday’s show asking people what they thought were the most uplifting and fun movies they could think of—ones that are family-friendly, kid friendly, and elderly-people friendly. The variety of movies was amazing. Some I knew. Some I’d never even heard of but listeners raved about.

People thought of a lot of classics that Dennis and I had both forgotten about. I compiled a list for you here – it’s so lengthy that I’ve included titles only. I figured for the details, you can Google. So here’s to the weekend and your family movie night! Enjoy these fun and funny flicks.

Along Came Polly

Old Dogs

Going in Style

Biggest Little Farm

Splash

Big

Michael

Coach Carter

Grumpy Old Men

Mystery, Alaska

Parenthood

How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days

It Happens Every Spring

Flubber

Arthur

Overboard

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Easy Money

Caddy Shack

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ground Hog Day

Tootsie

Saving Mr. Banks

Princess Bride

Princess Diaries

Home Alone

Goonies

My Cousin Vinny

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Way Way Back

Say Anything

Pushing Tin

Father of the Bride

Rudy

The Money Pit

