34 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — July 19-21

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson’s

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 23rd! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each and every Sunday night through September 1st! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Beauitful - The Carol King Musical, Jersey Boys, The Color Purple, Cats, and more! Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Jul 21, 2019

Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave. Point Pleasant Beach NJ 08742

BERGEN COUNTY

Corntastic Weekend

Friday: FREE ear of grilled Jersey-fresh corn to all guests. Sign up at the Promotions Table for the Corn Carrying Contest (after Race 2) and Corn Husking Contest (after Race 4) - All events take place in The Backyard Winners receive $100 betting voucher. All participants receive a $25 voucher Gates open at 5 pm. First race 7:15 pm. Saturday: Corn Eating Contest - How many cobs of corn can you eat in 3 minutes? Sign up at our Promotions table. 10 participants will be randomly chosen. Cash Prizes: 1st - $50; 2nd - $250; 3rd - $100. Sign up at the Promotions Table for the Corn Carrying Contest (after Race 2) and Corn Husking Contest (after Race 4) - all events take place in The Backyard Winners receive $100 betting voucher. Gates open at 5 pm. First race 7:15 pm.

Jul 19, 2019 - Jul 20, 2019

Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Ramsey

The 1st Annual Ramsey LibraryCON! We will have attractions, activities, giveaways and more for all ages: Meet and Greet Authors, Artists & More Archie Comics, Co-CEO Nancy Silberkleit, Michael Rex, author of Goodnight Goon. Cartooning/Comics student artists from the Kubert School ArtLab Webcomic author Kay Chan. Costume Contest for Kids with great prizes for best costumes 1:00 - 2:00 pm. Cosplay Panel: How to Research, Plan and Create Costumes and Props 11:30 am - 12:30 pm. See a vintage Delorean - aka, the time machine from Back to the Future! Gotham Underground Comics and Collecting Archie Comics Memorabilia Display Food and Refreshments. Ramsey Restaurants will be selling food outside during the event, including: L'Arte Giovanna's Cafe Kat's Konfections. Get your picture taken with Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion - volunteer group with movie grade costumes Superhero crafts Game Room - 5 video game stations + board games Face-painting and more.

Jul 20, 2019

Ramsey Free Public Library

30 Wyckoff Ave., Ramsey, NJ 07446

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Burlington County Farm Fair Inc.

Annual farm fair with tractor & horse pulls, large food court, bubble ball, 4-H exhibits, 7 large animal tents, nightly live entertainment, State FFA Tractor Driving and Cow Judging Contests, antique equipment display and nightly 5 pm equipment parade, Fair Queen contest, clogging and so much more! New this year: 3 air balloons take off nightly.

Jul 16, 2019 - Jul 20, 2019

Burlington County Fairgrounds

1990 Jacksonville-Jobstown Rd., Columbus, NJ 08022

CAMDEN COUNTY

The Salvation Army's KrocFest

The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center will host KrocFest in celebration of five years of serving the community. This family-friendly, FREE community festival will be held to celebrate serving both in the City of Camden and those throughout the greater region. KrocFest will kick-off with a press event at 11 am and feature a variety of free, family-friendly activities throughout the day. Activities include barbeque, refreshments, an obstacle course, a community mural, athletic challenges, live animals, Touch-A-Truck, pictures with mascots RJ Kroc and the Rutgers Raptor, photo opportunities in the Wells Fargo Stagecoach, the Camden County Pop Up Library, a visit from New Jersey American Water's community education van Puddles, face painting, live performances, live music, exciting giveaways and more!

Jul 20, 2019

The Salvation Army Camden Kroc Center

1865 Harrison Ave., Camden, NJ 08105

South Jersey Disney Pin Trading Event

Get Ready To TRADE!!!! Come on out for a fun filled afternoon of Disney pin trading. Our Classroom annex will be ready to host all levels of traders from first timers to seasoned traders. Also we will be hosting a Disney Trivia Game around 1:30 pm with some fun prizes. Participants in the Trading event will receive a free lanyard (while supplies last). Disney themed snacks will be complementary and classic Disney films will be showing. We are a 12,000 square feet Antique and Art Mall located in South Jersey. 4 miles off the AC Expressway- about 15 minutes outside of Philadelphia. See our website for more details! Check our our vintage and antique Disney display and stroll the aisles of the antique mall to check out all the great vintage Disneymania our dealers have!

Jul 20, 2019

Carnival of Collectables

368 Cross Keys Rd., Suite B, Sicklerville, NJ 08081

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May County 4-H Fair

Come experience the annual Cape May County 4-H Fair, one of New Jersey's oldest fairs. The 4-H Fair has FREE admission each day for visitors to enjoy all the activities, exhibits and entertainment. There is something for everyone. Public hours for this family friendly event are noon - 9 pm on Thursday & Friday and from 10 am - 10 pm on Saturday. The famous Chicken Bar-B-Que begins at 5 pm nightly with fresh flounder added on Friday night. Volunteers are always needed to assist at the 4-H Fair. Please call ext. 3605 for more information. Learn more about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program and the 4-H Fair at the 4-H Foundation website.

Jul 18, 2019 - Jul 20, 2019

4-H Fairgrounds

355 Court House, S. Dennis Rd., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

Dinner Theater Cabaret Style

Notre Dame De la Mer's music ministry Proudly Presents our 4th Annual Dinner Theater Cabaret Style. We will be bringing a taste if Broadway here to South Jersey. The show is being directed by our very own Music Director, Mr. Jon Delgado and will feature the Notre Dame De la Mer Summer Players. While you are listening to the singing, watching the dancing and enjoying a laugh or two, you will be treated to a delicious home cooked meal. Your meal will start with a pretzel pizza appetizer filled by a nice light summer salad. The star of your meal will be your choice of 1) Grilled Chicken Breast stuffed with spinach and ricotta. Served with Grilled sweet potatoes and summer vegetables OR 2) Breaded Chicken breast with honey mustard glaze served with roasted potatoes and summer vegetables. To finish this culinary delight will be dessert, coffee/tea/lemonade. BYOB of course.

Jul 19, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019

2901 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood, New Jersey 08260

HUDSON COUNTY

The Big Give Back Street Fest

Bring all your friends and family to the BEST Summer block party of 2019! We have the hottest DJs, food trucks, drinks, games, and surprises in-store! Tickets are $10 online and $8 at the gate! 100% OF NET profits will go to local schools to pay for supplies for the kids. You are NOT going to want to miss this! Featured DJs: DJ SPINLYFE - DJ S DOT1738 - DJ MADMAX - DJ SOLO B. DJs will be playing House Music, Afro Beats, various Latin Mixes, R&B, Hip Hop, Dance Hall, Reggae, Top 40, Pop and all your favorites!

Jul 20, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019

Kearny Point

78 John Miller Way, Kearny, NJ 07032

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Salsa Night 19

Food, music, dancing, vendors and a beer and wine garden are the ingredients of Salsa Night. Food trucks, local and regional will offer a variety of different foods that celebrate the Latino Community as well as the diversity of Hunterdon County. Vendors from all over the county and beyond will offer their wares, information about services and programs, and fun activities for the entire family. Live Salsa Bands include Son 7 and Swing Combo, with Puerto Rico Cuatro music by Gabriel Munoz. We will have Salsa dance instruction provided by Cristina Piedra of the Cultural Explosion Dance Company. It's a night of dancing, food and fun! Attendees, Vendors and food trucks call for more information. Proceeds benefit Hunterdon Helpline and Hunterdon Hispanos. Rain or shine. FREE admission.

Jul 20, 2019

Street Festival

Stangl Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

All You Can Eat Seafood Festival

A Fundraiser All You Can Eat Seafood Festival. With local steamed clams, raw clam and oyster bar, soft shelled crabs, mussels marinara, paella, roast beef sandwiches, rolled cabbage, desserts and much more. This is to raise money for The Garden State Underwater Recovery Unit. A non-profit organization that responds to water related emergencies in Search and Recovery SCUBA Diving.

Jul 20, 2019

Clinton Elks Lodge

201 Sidney Rd., Pittstown, New Jersey 08867

MERCER COUNTY

Lunar Landing Picnic

Come celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing with a picnic on the Museum lawn! Guests are invited to bring a picnic (some food trucks will also be on hand) and enjoy music, free solar observing, activities, and more. The Planetarium will present two shows for just $5 each, "CapCom Go!", a historical documentary of the Apollo program at 6 pm, and Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" laser show at 7 pm! If there is inclement weather, events and activities will move inside the Museum. While you're at the Museum, stop in and see the new exhibition "Many Inspired Steps" detailing the race to the moon between the United States and former Soviet Union.

Jul 20, 2019

New Jersey State Museum

205 W. State St., Trenton, NJ 08608

West Windsor Arts Council Opening Reception: HomeFront ArtSpace Exhibition

Running from July 15 through September 6, 2019, the West Windsor Arts Council presents the HomeFront: Expressions of ArtSpace Exhibition. Artspace is a program of Homefront, whose mission is to end homelessness in Central NJ by harnessing the caring, resources, and expertise of the community. Using art as a tool to improve physical, mental, and emotional well being, ArtSpace builds self confidence and nourishes the spirit of its families. The Expressions of ArtSpace Exhibition will feature works of art created by the participants of this exceptional program. An opening reception will be held on Sunday July 21, 2019 from 4 - 6pm. Please visit www.westwindsorarts.org.exhibition for more information. Offered through HomeFront, ArtSpace is an innovative therapeutic art program where the creative process becomes a tangible tool for self-expression, critical thinking, and problem solving. The ArtSpace Studio is a welcoming space that provides participants with a safe environment and encouraging volunteers who guide clients in artistic processes of creating content that is personal, real, and truthful. ArtSpace fosters a sense of joy and exuberance by giving participants a moment to breathe and bring a new reality to an otherwise blank page.

Jul 21, 2019

952 Alexander Rd., Princeton Junction, New Jersey 08850

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

New Brunswick Restaurant Week

Get ready for a culinary extravaganza during New Brunswick's Restaurant Week and enjoy fantastic deals on delicious meals ranging from fine dining, to bar food, to ethnic specialties from around the globe…try them all! Restaurants will cook up some great offers to get the food lover in you out the door and diving into new experiences and flavors. It's two full weeks of foodie fun including live radio remote sessions with spin the wheel contests for gifts and prizes, and it's so easy to enjoy: no coupons, passes or tickets are needed. Presented by New Brunswick City Center.

Jul 13, 2019 - Jul 27, 2019

New Brunswick City Center

109 Church St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

83rd Annual Garden State Cat Expo & Show

New York and New Jersey’s Biggest Cat Expo/Show . The show offers an exciting weekend of activities and events! Internationally known caricaturist Steve Nyman, alongside Face painting & Glitter Tattoos! Meet the Famous Fashionista Cats from Kaylee’s Cattery! Learn about 40 different breed cats! Pet CPR demonstrations! Cat racing and agility! Tricky tray and 50/50 and amazing shopping at our Meow Mall! July 20 & 21 in Edison, at the NJ Convention and Exposition Center at the Raritan. 10am-4pm. Tickets $8-$15 at the door. Discount coupon online. Learn more www.GardenStateCatExpo.com

Jul 20, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019

NJ Convention and Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, New Jersey 08837

Christmas in July Vendor & Craft Marketplace

Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 70 Manalapan Rd., Spotswood will host a fundraiser event, to benefit their Shared Ministries Fund, Saturday, July 20, 10-5pm. Admission is free! Visit & Photos with Summer Santa from 10am-noon. Bring your letters to Santa! The event will feature a leisurely and festive shopping experience in the comfort of our air conditioned building, decorate to create a Christmas atmosphere. Choose from an array of quality products and crafts offered, by our selected vendors, for early holiday shopping or, “just because.” Refreshments will be available, including freshly baked Christmas cookies, hot dogs with fixings, chips, hot and cold beverages. Among the items available for purchase will be: Candles, Jewelry, Bath Products, Home Decor, Fairy Gardens, Fashion, Dolls, Handmade Doll Clothes for 18” and 14 ½” Dolls, Pet Products and Gifts, Pampered Chef, Fingernail Art, Specialty Teas, Decorative Solar Lights, Holiday Decor, Art, Paparazzi Jewelry, Gifts, Much More!

Jul 20, 2019

Trinity United Methodist Church

70 Manalapan Rd., Spotswood, NJ 08884

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Asbury Park Summer Bazaar

A Celebration of Makers, Music & Art in Asbury Park! Enjoy the sun, sea, sand and shopping in beautiful Asbury Park. Our pop up event is located at historic Convention Hall located on the beach near Boardwalk shops and restaurants. Perfect for a weekend summer getaway! The Summer Bazaar will feature the best local and regional handcraft & vintage vendors, DJs, photo booth in a vintage trailer, DIY workshops, kids art classes, food & libations, selfie stations and more.

Jul 20, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019

Asbury Park Convention Hall

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Rocket Launch

On July 20, 1969, NASA Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin made history as the first humans to set foot on the moon. To celebrate this historic event, and the mighty Saturn V rocket that made it possible, the CENJARS rocket club will be hosting a special commemorative launch. Join us on Saturday, July 20, 2019 am-5pm (Rain date: Sunday, July 21, 2019) Festivities will include: Build, fly and keep a model rocket.Rocket launching all day. Special Saturn V rocket launches. Space race era models on display. Spot landing contest. Food truck on site to purchase lunch. Entry is FREE, so bring the whole family out and have a blast! NASA Solar System Ambassador Tom Timko will be joining us at the launch! He will be discussing and fielding questions on the Apollo moon landings and the future of space exploration.

Jul 20, 2019

Wall HighSchool Athletic Field

2735 18th Ave., Wall Township, NJ 07719

Humanity 360, INC Presents: The "Joy Jam", A Mindful Expo

Join us at Long Branch Library for a break from the norm! This FREE family friendly event is intended for all ages and provides a variety of activities/information focused on strengthening your Mental Wellness and reducing symptoms of stress.

Jul 20, 2019

Long Branch Library

328 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740

Arts and Crafts Festival

A day of fun, arts and crafts, special foods and community celebration in Atlantic Highlands. That is when the Atlantic Highlands Historical Society's Annual Arts and Crafts Festival, one of the longest running in eastern New Jersey will be held in Veterans Park. Unique jewelry, watercolors, prints, ceramics, woodwork, fabric and floral displays, photographs, and other original artistic creations will be shown and sold by 65 artists. The Society will hold a Gift Basket Raffle for some wonderful themed gift baskets. Proceeds to benefit the Society's restoration and maintenance of the Strauss Mansion Museum, the Society's home located at 27 Prospect Circle and open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from noon – 4 pm. Organized by the Atlantic Highlands Historical Society. The rain date is Sunday, July 21.

Jul 20, 2019

Veterans Park

First Ave., Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

FilmOneFest

FilmOneFest (a production of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council) is the Jersey Shore's preeminent showcase for all forms of super short films under two minutes in length from around the world. The festival is a FREE outdoor summertime seaside screening in the Marina of Atlantic Highlands. Its goal is to raise awareness of the arts, as well as the community of Atlantic Highlands. FilmOneFest also promotes local and international filmmaking through the use of new media and technology, educational activities and screenings, and supports its local food bank. Visit us on Facebook for updates for weather delays.

Jul 20, 2019

Atlantic Highlands Marina

1 Simon Lake Dr., Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

Shop the Shore - Porta Asbury Park

There’s nothing quite like the Jersey Shore, especially when it comes to handmade and antique markets! Join us for our second season of Asbury Park pop-ups as we bring local artisans and vintage peddlers back to Porta. FREE TO ATTEND! Cash bar inside the event with our own bartenders, full menu available inside main dining room.Marketspace welcomes: 7 Artisan Street | Ah Ha Brands | AP Resurrection | Bee Stamped by Dawn | Birds and Ivy | Brighter Days Co. | Bubba Rose Biscuit Co. Morristown | Corey Hudson Art Works | The Creative Alchemist | Donna Beth LLC | Grace of Face | Lee & Lo Handmade Wearables | Lost World Creative | M E Savage Designs | Moon Tide Treasures | Positive Times | Protein Power Ball | Steven Vieser Studio | String Happy Art | Tobin Connor Interested artisans can apply here: hello@marketspacevendorevents.com.

Jul 21, 2019

Porta Asbury Park

911 Kingsley St., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

MORRIS COUNTY

2019 Morris County 4-H Fair

Join in the family fun at this annual event that showcases the hard work and talents of our county's youth. Rides, animals, live entertainment, food, kid-friendly activities, and so much more await you at the Morris County 4-H Fair!

Jul 18, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019

Morris County 4-H Fair At Chubb Park

Chubb Park, Chester, New Jersey 07930

Somerset Folk Harp Festival

The Somerset Folk Harp Festival is an amazing 4-day conference celebrating the diversity of music, talent and experience of the folk harp world. Whether you want to focus on one style or type of music, solidify some specific skills, or try out something new, the breadth of this year's workshop offerings is sure to expand your musical horizon. Our Exhibit Hall is the best harp and music shopping under one roof you'll find anywhere on the East Coast. There are some programs, like the daily concerts and Exhibit Hall, which are open to the general public who are not attending the conference. For the general public we have a Build-a-Harp workshop on Saturday where one can purchase the kit and put it together with the help of the harpmaker. Harp Tastings are also open to the public. See our website for full details.

Jul 18, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019

Sheraton Parsippany

199 Smith Rd., Parsippany, NJ 07054

White Meadow Lake Festival Days

A three day festival with rides, entertainment, bands and fireworks, food vendors, contests, 5K run, kayak/canoe race, a parade, and so much more. On Sunday we have a market place for craters, artisan gifts, and specialty items. Fun filled weekend for everyone. Rides by Ace Amusements. Please visit the festival website. It will give you an idea of everything going on for the weekend.

Jul 19, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019

White Meadow Lake Country Club

100 White Meadow Rd., Rockaway, NJ 07866

Sunflower Festival at Alstede Farms

Celebrate majestic sunflowers at our all new Sunflower Festival on our farm. Traverse the sunflower maze among the beautiful giant blooms to capture that perfect photo for social media. Enjoy a day of live music, fruit picking and sunflower photo opportunities along with scenic tractor drawn wagon rides to our beautiful fields and orchards. Children may participate in pony rides, playing in the corn kingdom, moon bounce, wagon train rides along with climbing our giant hay pyramid and navigating our evergreen adventure maze. This event is not just for kids and adults may enjoy wine tasting provided by Tomasello Winery including delicious fruit wines! All ages will adore visiting with our friendly farm animals, indulging in an assortment of fresh baked treats or our homemade ice cream.

Jul 20, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

The 31st Annual Foundation Arts Festival 2019

Our 31st Annual Juried Foundation Arts Festival is one of the LBIF’s largest fundraisers. Each admission fee goes directly to helping sustain the arts and cultural programs at the LBIF. On Friday evening, we will host a ticketed Preview Party in our gallery only, with music, food, drinks, and socializing. Saturday is a great way to spend the day finding something special for yourself or someone close to you, featuring both indoor and outdoor vendors. With more than 60 artists working in jewelry, wood, ceramics, photography, clothing and painting, you’re bound to find something you’ll love. Spend the day shopping, and stay for the live music, food trucks, and more.

Jul 20, 2019

Long Beach Island Foundation

120 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, NJ 08008

Sail on the AJ Meerwald - Beach Haven

Set sail aboard the AJ Meerwald, one of the hundreds of oyster schooners that graced the Delaware Bay in the 1920's. Experience history by helping the crew hoist the sails. Learn about sailing and the local environment. To order tickets, visit Bayshorecenter.org or call 856-785-2060. Ticket prices are as follows: $37.50 Adults (17-64) $27.50 Seniors (65 +) $17.50 Children (0-16). A ticket is required for all passengers, including infants. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Approximate Event Duration - 2 Hours.

Jul 19, 2019 - Jul 28, 2019

New Jersey Maritime Museum

528 Dock Rd., Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Family Adventure Day

Cousins Paintball and Nukem Pest Management are teaming up with Ocean of Love to bring you "Family Adventure Day"! There will be food, yard games, face painting, Disc Golf, Foot Golf, and of course, Paintball! A portion of everything sold will go to Ocean of Love. Ocean of Love is a local charity that helps families that have children with cancer in Ocean County.

Jul 20, 2019

Cousins Paintball

750 Route 539, Manchester, NJ 08759

PASSAIC COUNTY

Washington's Encampement

The Dey Mansion is hosting an encampment in commemoration of General George Washington's visit to the Preakness Valley. Come and learn what life was like as a soldier during the American Revolution. Watch soldiers cleaning their muskets while women prepare meals. Some officers may be drilling with their men while others plan for battle or play cards. Special appearances will be made by New Jersey’s local militia. The day will be filled with 18th century games, music, demonstrations and crafters.

Jul 20, 2019 - Jul 21, 2019

Dey Mansion

199 Totowa Rd., Wayne, NJ 07470

SOMERSET COUNTY

Bridgewater Grand Slam Food Truck Fest

Food trucks at the home of NJ's Somerset Patriots! Join us for the Bridgewater Grand Slam Food Truck Fest . You don't need to be a baseball fan to enjoy our wide selection of gourmet food-on-wheels at the iconic TD Bank Ballpark. Get on-deck for over 20 food trucks offering an eclectic menu for every taste, a beer and wine garden, live music, family friendly games, and local craft vendors. Conveniently located right off Route 287 in Bridgewater, NJ, with ample onsite parking. Tickets are $5 per adult, $2 per child online at megabiteevents.com; $10 per adult, $5 per child day of (cash only) at the event site. Children under 2 are FREE.

Jul 20, 2019

TD Bank Ballpark

1 Patriots Park, Bridgewater Township, NJ 08807

Pedal for the Puzzle 9th Annual Bike Ride and Charity Fund Raiser for Autism

Pedal for the Puzzle is a non-profit charity that holds an annual bike ride to bring people together to raise money and awareness for autism. Pedal for the Puzzle donates 100% of its proceeds to New Jersey's autism community. Pedal for the Puzzle is an all-day family event that includes fun for riders and non-riders alike: Four bike routes from which to choose: 10, 25, 50, or 62 miles. Breakfast. Lunch. Dessert. A Live DJ. Children’s activities. Picnic games. Tricky tray. VIP Goody Bag. Event t-shirt. Individual and group photos. Register. Donate. Sponsor. Volunteer. Be able to say #IAMINVOLVED. Sign up online to Register @ https://www.pedalforthepuzzle.com/?page_id=3364. Sign up online to Volunteer @ https://www.pedalforthepuzzle.com/?page_id=4399. Basic: $75; VIP: $125; Under 12: Free. At Door: Basic: $100; VIP: $150.

Jul 20, 2019

135 US Hwy 202-206

Bedminster, New Jersey 07921

SUSSEX COUNTY

Sussex County Fairgrounds Food Truck & Music Festival

Fabulous food trucks, terrific live music, arts, and tons of fun for kids of all ages! Sweet Sugar Farms Petting Zoo will be there from noon till 5:00 pm, Mr. Magico the Magician will charm you between the live bands, and, face painters, artists and crafters, and games from Entertainment on Wheels will provide even more fun for all. Beer, Sangria, Margaritas, and Mojitos will be available for the kids over 21. Admission: $5 - kids under ten are free. For more information visit us online or on Facebook. Sponsored by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.

Jul 20, 2019

Sussex County Fairgrounds

37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822

WARREN COUNTY

Jersey Girl Brewery Tour

Join Carol Barkin of the Morris County Tourism Bureau for a lesson on the history of spirits-making in Morris County, then owner Charles Aaron will give a tour of his Jersey Girl Brewery.

Jul 20, 2019

Jersey Girl Brewery

426 Sand Shore Rd., Hackettstown, New Jersey 07840