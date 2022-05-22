Not many things are better than grabbing a ice cream cone on a spring or summer day at the Jersey Shore.

Whether you call it "ice cream" or "custard," get jimmies or sprinkles (it's jimmies, damn it), and whether you are five or 85 years old, ice cream is a perfect summertime treat.

Down the shore, we are fortunate enough to be surrounded by dozens and dozens of custard stands. Almost all of them are family-owned and operated and many have been open for generations.

I recently took to Facebook to find out where everyone goes for ice cream and I got bombarded with hundreds of responses. From that feedback, I assembled a list of 30 places for you to check out over the next few months.

Get our free mobile app

This list covers Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties. Most of these are traditional custard stands with walk-up windows, tons of posters hanging in the windows, and maybe a big ice cream cone up on their sign, but some more formal ice cream shops made the list, too.

A word of caution: these are very popular places. You are going to wait in line -- and that's part of the fun, too. I mean, waiting in line, you are probably going to change your mind about what you want four or five times before you circle back to your old favorite.

30 Amazing South Jersey Ice Cream and Custard Stands as Picked by Locals In no particular order, grab a handful of napkins and check out these ice cream and custard stands down the shore!