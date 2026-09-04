Labor Day weekend means the end of New Jersey's summer season, but it also means it's time to reclaim some things.

New Jersey Residents Reclaim These Three Things After Labor Day

We love a good New Jersey summer, and local businesses really appreciate it. So, when the tourists pour in all summer long, it's always a good thing,

But let's be honest. There are some things we look forward to when a New Jersey summer winds down.

Photo by Federico Giampieri on Unsplash Photo by Federico Giampieri on Unsplash

As soon as Labor Day weekend wraps up, New Jersey residents can reclaim three things that are near and dear to our hearts.

The Top 3 Things New Jersey Residents Look Forward To Reclaiming In September

I have a list of my personal favorites. These are the three things I'm elated to reclaim for New Jersey residents when summer ends.

Read More: Best Spots For Local Summer In New Jersey

There are undoubtedly more than three, but I think this is an excellent start. Let's see what you think.

#3 The Beaches - Sure, there aren't many beach days left, but a nice "local summer beach day on a quiet beach is priceless.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

#2 The Left Lane - During the off-season, we should publish a brochure explaining the use of the left lane in New Jersey, and offer a free one to every tourist.

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

#1 Our sanity - the days of looking for parking spaces for 40 minutes, having to eat at home because your favorite restaurant is booked, and driving amongst confused people are all over, at least for a few months.

Photo by PAN XIAOZHEN on Unsplash Photo by PAN XIAOZHEN on Unsplash

Enjoy all of the things that become all ours this time of year, and have a great "local summer".

Asbury Park and the perfect summer day in the summer of '26! EJ did a broadcast from our Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio on Saturday August 15, 2026. Asbury Park was hopping! The beach and boardwalk were busy well into the evening with low humidity, sunny cloudless skies and a surf temp of 78° and a light breezy air temp of 80°! EJ felt the need to take a walk and document it! Enjoy the photos! Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson