3 South Jersey ice cream shops make the Top 23 list in New Jersey

The Jersey Shore is filled with some great ice cream shops, but there were three that made the NJ Digest list of the 23 Spots for the Best Ice Cream in New Jersey.

Coming in at No. 8 on her list is a boardwalk staple, Kohr Brothers, which has multiple locations at the Jersey Shore, along with Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

The Kohr brothers definitely knew what they were doing in 1917—talk about boardwalk treats! If you see a sign with this name, it is worth the inevitable wait. Kohr Brothers rose to fame because of their signature frozen custard, which is rich, creamy and sweet. The iconic swirled cone is a staple on the boardwalk. The custard is absolutely delicious but if you’re a hard ice cream fan, you’ll love it too!

Kohr Brothers has four locations in Ocean City, four in the Wildwoods, one in Stone Harbor, and two in Cape May. While Kohr Brothers doesn't offer a ton of fancy options, they are known for what they are known for and they do it very well.

Next up at No. 13 on the list is out in Hammonton, home of Royal Crown Ice Cream & Grille.

This vintage ice cream parlor has been dishing out scoops of frozen treats, burgers and more since opening over 70 years ago. Classic sundaes and old-school treats are the name of the game at Royale Crown. If you happen to stop in during blueberry season, be sure to order appropriately—Hammonton is the blueberry capital of the world after all.

Located at 1051 South White Horse Pike in Hammonton, for 70 years they have featured homemade gourmet ice cream, custard, Italian ice, and other favorites like ice cream cakes, ice cream cupcakes, old-fashioned milkshakes, fresh fruit sundaes, root beer floats, banana boats, and many other fudge and caramel topped treats.

For those of you that know Royale Crown, will travel far and wide for the fresh strawberry ice cream...do they have any left this season?

Finally at No. 23 on the list, we take a ride down the parkway to Wildwood to Duffers Restaurant & Old Fashioned Ice Cream Parlor.

Duffer’s doesn’t play around when it comes to ice cream. Well, they actually do—have you seen the size of their sundaes? This family-owned Wildwood institution has been in operation for 47 years and continues to make all of their ice cream in-house daily. You can find classics here like a banana split, but there’s nothing quite like ordering a bowl of their outrageous creations. Milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches and floats aren’t off the table either.

Located at 5210 Pacific Ave in Wildwood, Duffers offers an extensive variety of homemade ice cream made daily on the premises. They also serve huge sundaes, banana splits, waffles and ice cream, creamy milkshakes, and ice cream sodas

These three made the list, but I have a few more that you need to try in the area this summer.

First off, if you haven't been to Jersey Cow in Northfield, you must get there this summer. They have a variety of flavors that will keep you coming back. Their portions are huge, so make sure you go with some extra space after dinner.

I'm a huge fan of their menu and definitely recommend The Barn or Natty Nana if you're a first-timer! Also very popular are the black sesame and lemon poppy seed.

Oh, and they are open all year long!

Next, how about The Sunryser at 632 N Shore Road in Absecon. This place has so many great options, but I love the ice cream tacos. It's a pretty unassuming place on the side of the road, which has indoor and outdoor seating but is a very chill vibe for the whole family.

Out in Galloway at 401 S Pitney Road is Lindy Hops, which has been serving ice cream in the area since 1991. It's a cool 1950s-themed ice cream parlor, scooping out homemade ice cream and water ice. The ice cream is fantastic, and the 50s decor has you coming back for more.

Over on the island, there are plenty of places to pick from, but one that has been there for a long time is The Margate Dairy Bar, located at 9510 Ventnor Ave.

They have a huge selection of soft-serve, sundaes, banana splits, milkshakes, water ice, and more. You might see some long lines in the summertime, but that's just because the ice cream is so good!

