Shootings in Trenton, NJ leave 2 dead, others wounded – officials

TRENTON — It was a violent weekend in Trenton, as teenage suspects were involved in three separate shootings, including one that left two people seriously hurt, according to city officials. Hours later, two more Trenton shootings left two men dead, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Just before midnight, police responded to the 400 block of Stuyvesant Avenue and found an adult man who had been shot, as gunfire also struck two homes, a spokesperson for the prosecutor said. The man was pronounced dead a few hours later.

A second male who had been shot was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle for treatment — no one inside the homes struck by bullets was hurt, according to the prosecutor's office.

In a separate incident just before 1 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the intersection of Roebling Avenue and Washington Street for shots fired, and found an unresponsive man who had been shot. He died shortly after.

Earlier on Saturday along Stuyvesant Avenue, one person had been shot in the face but was expected to survive, while a second was in critical condition as of Sunday morning, according to a spokesman for Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora.

Both of those victims were shot just before 2 p.m., after which officers arrested 18-year-old Kierra Harper, Acting Director Police Director Steve Wilson said.

Less than an hour earlier, police responded to reports of shots fired along Meade Street and found a 17-year-old boy who was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot.

Earlier Saturday around 10 a.m., police responded to reports of a female who had been shot near Oakland Street and was being treated at Capital Health hospital.

Officers used witness descriptions to track down 19-year-old Kevion Watkins as a suspect, while also recovering a weapon, Wilson said.

Charges filed again the individuals arrested were pending as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about Saturday's shootings was urged to anonymously contact the Trenton Police Shooting Response Team at 609-989-3645.

Potential tips about the deadly shootings can be shared with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406, or emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

What $10,000 could get you in NJ

7 reasons why you need to kill the spotted lanternflies infesting NJ