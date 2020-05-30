3 people die in crash with NJ Transit bus in Burlington County

MOORESTOWN — A man and two women died early Saturday after their car crashed into an NJ Transit bus.

Police said that the bus was making a left turn from Route 38 onto Pleasant Valley Avenue when it was struck by a car traveling in the opposite direction on Route 38 about 12:30 a.m.

The three people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. The bus driver and one of the two passengers were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The intersection is controlled with left-turn signals. Police did not say whether investigators knew if either vehicle had run a red light.

A spokeswoman for NJ Transit said the No. 317 bus was traveling from Asbury Park with a scheduled 1:05 a.m. arrival in Philadelphia.

Police have not released the names of the victims because they were still notifying relatives late Saturday morning.

Police Chief Lee Lieber asked any witnesses to call investigators at 856-914-3092 or or email traffic@moorestownpd.com

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.