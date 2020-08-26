Ya gotta love Paul Mulshine. He really understands how this whole Jersey thing works. He’s been a columnist in New Jersey for as long as I can remember and I’ve never read anything of his that wasn’t spot on. And he’s really got this Governor pinned out. In his recent column in nj.com, he points out a few interesting things you may not have known about Murphy’s new proposed budget.

He also points out the irony of the lyrics of “Born to Run”, which was playing over the Rutgers Stadium speakers at the event. Bruce sang “it’s a death trap, a suicide rap, we better get out while we’re young,” which, opined Muslshine after hearing the budget proposal, is sage advice for the youth of New Jersey. One of the most disturbing things about the proposed budget (or should I say three of the most disturbing things) are the three tax hikes that Murphy wants.

Number one: the ever-present-always-proposed ad-nauseam-millionaires tax, which this guy hangs onto like a dog does a bone. It’s the typical punish-the-rich fare we’re all used to here in the state.

And remember when you used to see those bumper stickers that said, “If you think healthcare is expensive now, wait till it’s free?”

Well we’re seeing that now and Murphy wants to add to the misery:

Number two: He wants a tax hike on health insurance premiums as well as HMOs. But here’s one that is the most offensive..and typical Murphy.

Number three: He wants to raise the tax on Qualified Business Income, which would almost negate the 20% deduction Trump gave to small business owners.

None of this should be a surprise to you. If you voted for him, you elected him knowing full well he would raise taxes. He PROMISED to. And now he’s doing everything in his power to fulfill that promise.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

More from New Jersey 101.5: