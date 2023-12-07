🔵Two buildings on Rutgers Livingston campus were damaged early Wednesday

🔵Unlocked doors allowed entry into the buildings

🔵Two parked vehicles at a parking garage were broken into Tuesday afternoon

NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers police are investigating three burglaries on the Livingston campus believed to be the work of one suspect.

The first incident was reported Wednesday morning at the RWJBarnabas Health Athletic Performance Center around 12:45 a.m. after someone entered through an unlocked door.

No one else was inside the building at the time, according to Rutgers Police Chief Kenneth Cop.

Cop believes the same person found an unsecured door at the nearby Livingston Dining Commons around 4:10 a.m. The suspect stole "items of value," according to police.

Vehicles broken into in a parking garage

The same person is also being blamed for stealing items from a car parked at the Livingston parking deck around 2 p.m. Tuesday and damaging a second vehicle.

Cop did not offer a description or picture of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call Rutgers Police at 848-932-8025.

Livingston campus is one of five small campuses that comprise Rutgers-New Brunswick in New Brunswick and Piscataway. It is named after Livingston College, a former residential college part of the Rutgers system. It is also home to the Jersey Mike's Arena.

