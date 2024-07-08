⚫ July 9 is the start date for months-long road projects

⚫ Interstate lane closures are scheduled for both daytime and overnight hours

⚫ Drivers are being told to use caution and expect delays

An interstate and a state highway in New Jersey are both entering months' worth of lane closures for maintenance work.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation on Monday announced that Tuesday, July 9 is the expected start date for the major projects.

The work will interrupt traffic on the interstate highway during both daytime and overnight hours. The state highway work is scheduled to occur when the sun is down.

Work is scheduled to wrap up next spring.

I-295 lane closures

Daytime and overnight lane closures are planned in both directions of I-295 over the next several months, as part of a roadway resurfacing project in Burlington and Mercer counties.

The work will occur between Route 130 in Bordentown and I-195/Route 29 in Hamilton.

Starting July 9 and continuing daily Monday through Friday for several weeks, daytime closures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will affect a single lane on I-295 northbound and a single lane southbound, NJDOT said.

All lanes will reopen each day ... until single-lane closures resume at 8 p.m. Then, a second lane will be closed each night at 9 p.m. Overnight closures are scheduled to run daily during the week until 6 a.m.

SEE ALSO: NJ unveiling new temporary plates for summer 2024

Workers are tasked with milling and paving the roadway, as well as re-striping it.

During work hours, motorists are encouraged to slow down, use caution, and expect delays.

Google Maps Route 154, Camden County (Google Maps) loading...

Route 154 lane closures

Overnight lane closures are scheduled along Route 154 in Camden County for several months.

Workers will be resurfacing the entire length of the highway — approximately 1.5 miles— in Cherry Hill, NJDOT said.

In order to get this done, a single lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, beginning July 9.

With the closure between CR 561/Haddonfield-Berlin Road and Kings Highway/Route 41, traffic will be maintained using alternating traffic and traffic shifts, NJDOT said.

