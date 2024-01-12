NJ man charged with shooting driver who got lost in Lakewood

NJ man charged with shooting driver who got lost in Lakewood

Westgate sign (The Lakewood Scoop), Ocean County Prosecutor's Office seal (Dan Alexander)

☑️ A 27-year-old man told Lakewood police he got lost

☑️ He drove himself to a hospital in Brick after getting shot

☑️ Million Brown-Bey was charged in the shooting

An arrest was made Thursday in the case of the driver who got lost in Lakewood and was shot.

Lakewood police were notified after a 27-year-old Asbury Park man came to Ocean University Medical Center in Brick with a gunshot wound in each arm Sunday night. The man said he was on his way to Toms River when he pulled over in the Westgate complex in Lakewood.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the victim was approached by Million Brown-Bey, 47, of Toms River, when he arrived at a residence on Hillside Boulevard.

Brown-Bey fired a single round, which hit the victim in both arms.

Brown-Bey was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, being a certain person not to possess a weapon, and refusal to allow a biological sample to be collected. Billhimer said he refused to provide a DNA sample as required by law.

He is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

