Driver gets shot after getting lost in Lakewood, NJ

🚨A man driving to Toms River from Asbury Park got lost in Lakewood

🚨He was approached by a man who shot at him

🚨The victim drove himself to Ocean University Medical Center in Brick

A man who got lost driving to Toms River was shot in both arms when he stopped in a Lakewood neighborhood Sunday night.

Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the 27-year-old from Asbury Park was unfamiliar with the area and stopped around 10 p.m. in the Westgate complex off New Egypt Road on the border with Jackson.

A man approached the parked vehicle and fired a gun at least once, hitting the Asbury Park man in both arms. The victim drove himself to Ocean University Medical Center in Brick. Their staff notified Lakewood police about the shooting.

Map shows Asbury Park, Lakewood, Brick and Toms River Map shows Asbury Park, Lakewood, Brick and Toms River (Canva) loading...

Staffordsmith asked anyone with information about the incident to call 732-363-0200 or the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-363-0200.

