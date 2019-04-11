27 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Apr. 12-14

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Dandelion Release Party

Spring is here again and with it comes warmer weather and the release of the 2018 Dandelion Wine at Bellview Winery! Flights of past Dandelion vintages will be available so you can experience the aging process of this complex and flavorful wine. Floral, herbal, and sweet, Bellview's Dandelion Wine is perfect for dessert now or ten years from now. They will also have vineyard tours running throughout the day.

Apr 13, 2019 - Apr 14, 2019

Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Exit Zero Jazz Festival

Twice a year, every Spring and Fall, sensory experiences go on overload in Cape May when the Exit Zero Jazz Festival stages its world-class music fest. Music can be heard everywhere in Cape May, on the streets in the form of New Orleans style second line parades, in the clubs and restaurants bursting at the seams with music and energy and on 2 Main Stages where international touring artists throw down at what has become known as one of the most respected and creative jazz festivals in the country. Exit Zero Jazz takes its cue from European festival models, which puts the City of Cape May center stage. Festival-goers stroll from club to club along the streets of the city, soaking up the exhilarating sounds - proving that the magic of the festival is in the discovery of bands and music you may not have ever heard of. It's a blast. The 2019 Main Stage headliners include Chick Corea Trilogy, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Lizz Wright, Bria Skonberg, The Jazz Messenger Legacy Band.

Apr 12, 2019 - Apr 14, 2019

Cape May Convention Hall

714 Beach Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204

Doo Dah Parade

Welcome Spring with this comedy parade complete with over 300 basset hounds. Begins at Noon and runs on Asbury Ave. from 6th - 12th Sts. and then up to the Boardwalk. Register online.

Apr 13, 2019

861 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226

UnCorked Comedy

Join us one Saturday night each month, December-April, for UnCorked Comedy! Enjoy a three-course, wine-paired dinner and comedy show featuring three amazing NYC comics and comedic host, Sam Mushman. This is an event not to miss! 6 – 7 pm: Social Hour (Cash Bar), 6:15 pm: Seating, 7 pm: Dinner, 8 pm: Comedy Show. Tickets are $65 per person (dinner, wine and show). Tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Rated MA for Mature Audiences – Must be 21 years of age to attend with photo ID. The easily offended should stay home for this event.

Apr 13, 2019

Willow Creek Farm & Winery

168 Stevens St., West Cape May, NJ 08204

ESSEX

Essex County Cherry Blossom Family Day and One Mile Fun Run

The celebration of blossoms continues at the Prudential Concert Grove with live performances, children's activities, fishing derby and more! 11 am - 3 pm. The 1-Mile Fun Run is free to participate and precedes the Family Day activities starting at 10 am.

Apr 13, 2019

Branch Brook Park

Lake St. & Park Ave., Newark, NJ 07104

Millburn-Short Hills Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Apr 14, 2019

Millburn Ave. & Main St., Millburn, NJ 07078

Walk. Talk. Taste Montclair

Discover the food and stories that make Montclair unique on this 3-hour food tasting and historical walking tour of downtown Montclair. Sample foods from 6 - 8 pm. Montclair restaurants. Space is limited. $45/person; $40 for Montclair History Center members. Join here. Begins at 2 pm in front of the Lackawanna Station. Registration required.

Apr 14, 2019

Lackawanna Train Station

1 Lackawanna Plaza, Montclair, NJ 07042

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Spring Festival

We welcome spring at Red Bank and the Whitall House with lot of family friendly activities. History, gardening, crafts, walking tours. The event is FREE!

Apr 13, 2019

Red Bank Battlefield

100 Hessian Ave., National Park, NJ 08063

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Winery Open Mic Night

Tina rocks. She rocks Lambertville, New Hope, Doylestown, and once a month she rocks the vines at Unionville. You're invited to join her band of merrymakers for a vineyard open mic in the tasting room. We serve wine by the glass or bottle, and Latin Bites food truck will be outside serving up some delicious dishes. There's no cover charge, and we promise you a raucous, rocking...even riotous good time. Performers should arrive at the beginning of the evening to guarantee stage time. Visit Unionville for the first splashes and sips of our 2016 Amwell Ridge Vineyard Pinot Noir. Our neutral french oak aging softens and showcases ripe cherry and other bright red fruit flavors. It's a delicious wine that showcases the terroir of Amwell Ridge as well as the excellent 2016 season. Cherry Grove Farm will be sampling and selling their cave-ripened cow's milk cheeses Saturday and Sunday. Tastings of the Pinot will be complimentary all weekend, beginning Friday evening the 12th at our monthly Open Mic night.

Apr 12, 2019

9 Rocktown Road

Ringoes, New Jersey 08551

Bring the Heat Chili Cookoff

Come out to taste individual and restaurant chili’s in this competition and vote for your favorite! Tasting tickets $15 at the door, $12 in advance, kids 12 & under are free. Enjoy

great chili, live music by Doctor D Entertainment, beer and wine for sale, 50/50

raffle, tricky tray and vote for the People's Choice favorite chili.

Apr 13, 2019

Clinton First Aid And Rescue Squad

48 Old Hwy. 22, Clinton, New Jersey 08809

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Spring Festival

Celebrate Spring at the Gardens with an afternoon of fun and fresh air for children and families! Sponsored by Alpha Zeta, the Cook College honors/service fraternity, the afternoon will be filled with exciting activities that will put a spring in your step, and a smile on your face. All Day activities include: Face Painting, Arts and Crafts, Egg Hunt - Egg Hunts will begin at 12:30 pm and will be held every half hour. Food and more!

Apr 14, 2019

Rutgers Gardens

112 Ryders Ln., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Afternoon of Poetry and Music

It's National Poetry month! On Saturday, April 13, at the Barnes and Noble in Menlo Park Mall, join bestselling poet and NJ native, Alicia Cook, as she reads poetry alongside fellow New Jerseyans Christina Hart, Emily Alice, and Chris Rockwell. Rounding out the poetry lineup in TJ McGowan (Bronx, NY). Performing original music is NJ's Kat Quintana.

Apr 13, 2019

55 Parsonage Road

Edison, New Jersey 08837

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Dunellen Scout Troop 119 is hosting their 4th annual Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny. The scouts will be serving hot delicious homemade pancakes, chocolate chip pancakes and waffles with sausage and a choice of beverage. Attend in your "Easter Best", as Mr. Bunny's helpers will be on hand to take lots of family photos with the Easter Bunny! Gift basket raffles for kids and adults. Ticket prices Adults $8, Child 2 -12: $6 and under 2 Free. Tickets are available online or call for more information.

Apr 14, 2019

American Legion Post 119

137 New Market Rd., Dunellen, NJ 08812

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Belmar Boat show

The first-ever boat show at the Belmar Marina in Belmar, New Jersey, takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14, 2019. Enjoy the boats, the sunshine, and the scenic water views at the marina, which overlooks the picturesque Shark River in Monmouth County. Free admission. Food and local merchandise for sale by Belmar businesses. More information: 732-894-9022.

Apr 13, 2019

Belmar Marina

900 Highway 35, Belmar, New Jersey 07719

Annual Kites at the Pier Festival

Join us for some great family fun! Featuring kite flyers from all areas of the eastern seaboard flying their most incredible creations! Every kind of kite imaginable will be at the festival. Kites of all shapes and sizes – from inflatable flying creatures to traditional kites – will be flying high over the beach between Avenue and McLoone’s Pier House in Long Branch. A dazzling display of giant kites will be visible for miles and miles. Giant kite experts including the Dallmer family, Mike Pignolet and Don Petty, Jeff Burka, Paul & Tina Keeler, the Klopp family and others will be lofting some giant sea and land creatures. Join us for some great family fun – including both kids AND parents – in the Running of the Bols competition where bragging rights will be awarded to parents and their kids as each group vies to earn this prestigious title! A favorite way to play with the wind, each competitor latches on to an 8 foot diameter parachute-kite and runs head first into the wind from a starting line to the finish line – an exhausting and exciting time!

Apr 13, 2019- Apr 14, 2019

Pier Village

Ocean Ave and Centennial Dr., Long Branch, NJ 07740

Made in Monmouth

The County of Monmouth holds their Made in Monmouth event at the Ocean First Bank Center on the campus of Monmouth University in West Long Branch from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. featuring over 200 vendors with products Made in Monmouth County. Check the Made in Monmouth Facebook page or call 732-431-7470 for more information. Free Parking; Free admission. Support FulFill Food Bank by bringing a non-perishable food item.

Apr 13, 2019

Ocean First Bank Center - Monmouth University

West Long Branch, New Jersey 07764

Storytellers Mosaic 6th Birthday Tellabration

Rosemary Wright, the group's leader will introduce each storyteller. Our stories range from folktales and personal experiences to Aesop's Fables. Quite often music accompanies the story in the form of drums or guitar. Refreshments will be served. Suggested donation is $5 with proceeds benefiting the Arts Center. Come, enjoy the stories as well as the artwork hung on the walls (done by members of the Belmar Arts Council).

Apr 14, 2019

Belmar Arts Council Building

608 River Road, Belmar, New Jersey 07719

37th Annual Spring Swap Meet & Auto Show

Raceway Park's Englishtown Swap Meet & Auto Show bi-annual event offers something for everyone. Whether you want to connect with other owners, look for hard to find parts and accessories, or just appreciate American classics and modified vehicles, this is the place to be! Vendors, over 300 cars for sale, FREE parking for attendees. Sale merchandise consists of a wide array of parts, accessories and miscellaneous items. General admission: $12/person each day; Children under 12 admitted FREE. Gates open 7 am each day. Closes at 6 pm on Friday & Saturday. Closes at 4 pm on Sunday. Car Show registration 8 - 11:30 am enter through gate #4; Participant award goes to each entry.

Apr 12, 2019 - Apr 14, 2019

Old Bridge Twp Raceway Park

230 Pension Rd., Englishtown, NJ 07726

MORRIS COUNTY

Stirling Street Fair

Merchandise vendors, amusements, special prime section for craft exhibitors, Food vendors, kiddie rides, face painters, non profit, commercial vendors, festival foods & local restaurants with a variety of musical performers on stage, clown, games, face painting, sand art, temp tattoos, No entrance fee. Rain or shine!

Apr 14, 2019

Main Ave., Stirling, NJ 07980

Brunch with the Easter Bunny

Admission includes a delicious brunch, a wonderful photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, and access to all activities at our Easter and Springtime Family Festival including hayrides, pony rides, Easter Egg hunt, baby farm animals, warm campfire and lots more! Brunch reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased online. Activities subject to change, visit website for more details or call the farm to confirm.

Apr 6, 2019 - Apr 20, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Workers at the Farm: Immigration Nation

What was it like to immigrate to Morristown in the late 19th and early 20th centuries? Step in the shoes of Irish immigrants as you learn about their chores, and learn about Irish-American traditions and survival through cooking demos, musical performances and stories. Take a wagon ride to the Willows, where you can step into a living theatrical performance about the Irish who made new American lives at Fosterfields. At 1 pm join us for a special ceremony honoring immigrants.

Apr 13, 2019

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

SALEM COUNTY

Egg & Veggie Hunt

Come to the Barnyard for a hayride, visit with our Barnyard animals, participate in our egg and veggie hunt and visit with the Easter Bunny. (Collected eggs will be empty but will be turned into the Easter Bunny for an EGGcellent and tasty surprise!) Also available will be barrel train rides and egg decorating stations. Cost is $10/child and $5/adult. (Takes approximately 2 hours to complete all events but come and stay as long as you like!)

Apr 13, 2019 - Apr 20, 2019

Coombs Barnyard

20 Rt. 77, Elmer, NJ 08318

SOMERSET COUNTY

All You Can Eat Pasta Dinner

Please support the Hillsborough High School Robotics Team 75's All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Dinner on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Hillsborough Municipal Building. Tickets are $10/adult, $7/senior citizen (over 65), $5 child (under 8). The all-you-can-eat menu includes pasta with meatballs, salad, bread, beverages and dessert! We will also be offering fun STEM related activities for kids and even a live robot demo! Don't miss out on the fun and we hope to see you there! Tickets will available at the door.

Apr 13, 2019

379 South Branch Road

Hillsborough, New Jersey 08844

Franklin Bunny Jamboree

Come join us for the Franklin Township Parks & Recreation annual Bunny Jamboree! Children of all ages will enjoy meeting and taking photos with Mr. & Mrs. Bunny along with free games, music and prizes. There will also be a special egg hunt event starting at 1 pm. This event is free and open to the general public and all ages are welcome. No Pets Please. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Franklin Township Food Bank.

Apr 13, 2019

Franklin Township Municipal Lot

505 Demott Ln., Somerset, NJ 08873

Somerville Arts & Crafts Festival

Over 100 talented artisans, craftsmen and photographers will be displaying and selling a wonderful mix of quality contemporary crafts as well as fine art. There will be original handmade works such as oil and acrylic paintings, watercolors, sculpture, photography, pottery, jewelry, decorative fiber works, metal works, paper, stone, garden works and so much more. Have a seat and enjoy the talented musicians and singers we have lined up. The entertainment area is located by Alfonso's Restaurant at 99 Main St. This event will feature a number of food trucks and local restaurants that will be serving a wide variety of food. Check for list of food trucks that will participate. There will be a free kids crafts table near the music area. There will also be a face painter set up in this area. Sorry no rides. There is plenty of shopper parking located off of Bridge Street and West or East High Street. Hosted by the Somerville Business and Professional Organization.

Apr 14, 2019

Downtown Somerville

Main St., Somerville, NJ 08876

3rd Annual Battle & Brews History Tour / Pub Stroll

Join the Borough of Bound Brook and the Bound Brook Revitalization Partnership on fun and informative pub strolls through downtown Bound Brook during the Battle of Bound Brook Living History Weekend. We had a GREAT time the last two years and we're at it again this SPRING! (Check out the write-ups in NJ Isn't Boring + Central Jersey.) Two strolls (1 - 4 pm, 5 - 8 pm) will be led by local leaders and provide attendees with stories about Bound Brook's colorful history as the oldest town in Somerset County, and great tips for enjoying downtown Bound Brook today. Registrants will receive a wristband that provides access to ***DRINK SPECIALS** and **appetizers**. Attendees must purchase their own drinks. Come for the Battle, and stay for the Brews!

Apr 13, 2019

The Brook Arts Center

10 Hamilton St., Bound Brook, NJ 08805

WARREN COUNTY

90's Biergarten Party!

Join us as we officially kick winter to the curb! It'll finally be time to bid our final farewell to those winter blues by re-opening our biergarten, and what better way to celebrate than with a 90's themed party?! Make sure to come decked out in your favorite 90's attire - including everything from flannel, scrunchies, mood rings, frosted tips, windbreakers, discmans, to your favorite characters like Zack Morris, Helga G. Pataki, or George Feeny! We'll be giving out random prizes throughout the day to some of our favorites ;) There will be awesome vendors set up in our parking lot courtesy of our friends from Marketspace Vendor Events, showcasing everything from beer-themed woodcrafts to jewelry and more!

Apr 13, 2019

Czig Meister Brewing

106 Valentine St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840