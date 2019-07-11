25 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — July 12-14

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson’s

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 23rd! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each and every Sunday night through September 1st! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Beauitful - The Carol King Musical, Jersey Boys, The Color Purple, Cats, and more! Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Jul 14, 2019

Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

144th Annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Italian Festival

Longest running Italian-American festival in the United States, featuring Italian food stands, beer and wine gardens, live entertainment, carnival rides, games, fireworks and a grand procession of saints through the streets of Hammonton.

Jul 10, 2019 - Jul 16, 2019

Mt. Carmel Festival Grounds

298 Tilton St., Hammonton, NJ 08037

Barrel Tasting Weekend

Have you ever tried a wine in progress? You’re in luck! At our Barrel Tasting Weekend you can sample one of our upcoming 2018 vintages straight out of the barrel. Along with this young wine we will be sampling aged vintages as a flight so that you can experience how our varietals develop over time. These wines will only be available for tasting during our Barrel Tasting Weekend for $6 per person. Along with our exclusive wine preview we’ll have the vineyard tour trailer hooked up and rolling through the vineyard for your vine viewing pleasure. Trailer rides are free of charge, on a first come first served basis, and will be offered from 12pm-5pm. In addition to this special tasting we will also be pouring samples from our every day wine list for $6 per person which includes a souvenir wine glass to take home. Join us to celebrate the wines to come and learn a little more about why New Jersey wines are seriously good!

Jul 13, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

BERGEN COUNTY

The Meadowlands Pace & BBQ Battle

The Greatest Party in Harness Racing...The Meadowlands Pace! The world's fastest 3-year-old pacers take to the track in the Meadowlands Pace - our signature pacing event. $500 Win Wager Contest. Register for the chance to win a $500 Win Bet on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Two lucky contestants will be randomly selected. Wager can only be made on the designated races. Entry in live racing. Free carnival rides and games, live music and commemorative Pace giveaway Admission is FREE! Grab delicious BBQ from some of the best local food trucks & restaurants in the area as they compete in our annual BBQ Battle!

Jul 13, 2019

Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

The Jackie Mason Musical

Hilarious musical-comedy based on 8 time Broadway comic, Jackie Mason's ten year romance with a playwright starring Jackie's daughter Sheba Mason as her own mother and a zany cast of characters.

Jul 11,2019 - Jul 21, 2019

555 Broad St

Glen Rock, New Jersey 07452

CAMDEN COUNTY

Haddonfield Crafts & Fine Arts Festival

Join Downtown Haddonfield for the 27th annual Crafts and Fine Arts Festival! This premier outdoor event featuring more than 200 artists. Free admission and parking.

Jul 13, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

Downtown Haddonfield

2 Kings Crt., Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Family Camp Out & Dig In

An all inclusive outdoor camping event (Rain or Shine) Access to attractions and arcade 6:30 - 10:30 pm, plus July 14th! Bonfires and S'mores Overnight Campout (Bring your own Tent) Dinner, Dessert, & Breakfast included in price.

Jul 13, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

Diggerland

100 Pinedge Dr., West Berlin, NJ 08091

Merchantville Classic Car Show

South Jersey's most beloved classic car show returns! There will be live music, a DJ, great food, beer garden, vendors, kids zone, and more! The show is open to all cars of all years. Multiple classes and trophies will be awarded. The Merchantville Classic Car Show is a non-profit event with proceeds benefiting local programs and charities.

Jul 13, 2019

1 W. Maple Ave., Merchantville, NJ 08109

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Celtic Weekend

Celebrate all things Irish, Scottish, and Welsh at Historic Cold Spring Village's 15th Annual Celtic Weekend. The weekend features musical entertainment throughout the grounds. Main stage performances will include sets by Nae Breeks Pipes & Drums Band, which is comprised of members of the famed Atlantic City Sandpipers. The Flynns will be here performing their rousing renditions of Irish folk and rebel tunes. Joe McGonigle will entertain all weekend long along with world-renowned musician Tom Brett.

Jul 13, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

Historic Cold Spring Village

720 Rt. 9, Cape May, NJ 08204

Night In Venice

The City's annual boat parade is one of the largest in the world. Starting at the Longport Bridge and runs to Tennessee ave. along the bay. Fireworks display to follow parade. The physical address provided will take you to the Bayside Center which you can pay a small fee to bring your family to watch the events along the bay. Bayside Center provides food (to purchase) and musical entertainment throughout the night. Otherwise, to view the parade for free, you may find a spot on the bay-side between the parade route where bleachers will be set up.

Jul 13, 2019

Bayside Center

520 Bay Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226

Burke Motor Group Car, Truck & Cycle Show

Mark your calendars for Burke Motor Group's annual Car, Truck & Cycle Show on Saturday, July 13, 2019! Classic car displays; FREE admission; Music by Keith Hickman; BBQ; Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard; Vendors; Festive atmosphere; Benefits local veterans - Proceeds go to AMVETS Post #21; Fun for the whole family! Want to display YOUR car, truck, or motorcycle at the show? Registration is just $10, and includes a free full BBQ for you and a guest, and complimentary premium welcome gifts. All vehicles MUST register in advance. Expect an early sellout! Registration online. For more information, call or email Francey Burke. Sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank.

Jul 13, 2019

Burke Motor Group

519 Stone Harbor Blvd., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Museum Stores Annual Sidewalk Sale

The Annual Sidewalk Sale will take place Wednesday, July 10 through Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the WheatonArts' Museum Stores. The sale will feature select merchandise from the Gallery of Fine Craft, A.G. Paperweight Shop, and the General Store. This special shopping event includes handmade items and unique merchandise at 30% to 70% OFF regular prices! The first day of the sale (Wednesday, July 10) falls on "Wheaton Wednesday" with a late night closing of 8 p.m. This is a FREE admission day presented by PNC Arts Alive, inviting the public to explore to the Museum of American Glass, Folklife Center, and Artist Studios at no cost! It is free to shop the Museum Stores and to stroll the WheatonArts campus (except during special outdoor events). Proceeds from the Museum Stores help support art educational programming at WheatonArts!

Jul 10, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

WheatonArts

1000 Village Drive, Millville, NJ 08332

HUNTERDON COUNTY

23rd Annual Black Potatoe Music Festival

2019 is the final year for the Black Potatoe Music Festival! Rain or Shine. See website for additional information, music line up, and ticket discounts.

Jul 11, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

The Red Mill Museum

56 Main St., Clinton, NJ 08809

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

New Brunswick Restaurant Week

New Brunswick City Center restaurants are as diverse as they are exceptional and now you have the perfect excuse to get out of the kitchen heat and eat out! New Brunswick restaurants are cooking up some great offers to get the foodie in you out the door and diving into new experiences and flavors. Visit a new spot or an old favorite...your taste buds will be happy with the sensations and your heart will be pleased with the local support. But beware, once you get a taste of these great dishes in City Center you'll be thinking, "how soon can I get back for more!" Restaurant Week is sponsored in part by the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce and Central Jersey Convention and Visitors Bureau. Diners who eat out ten times during New Brunswick Restaurant Week can enter for a chance to win a New Brunswick Experience Package.

Jul 13, 2019 - Jul 27, 2019

New Brunswick City Center

109 Church St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Blueberry Fun Days

Join us to celebrate everything BLUEBERRY! Our Blueberry Festival Weekend is filled with dozens of activities and attractions, vendors, food, and lots of family fun. Fresh picked Jersey blueberries are the absolute best … be sure to come early and enjoy the fun!

Jul 13, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

VonThun Farms, South Brunswick

505 Ridge Rd., Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Surf & Turf Seafood Festival

What better way to soak up the sun this summer than with an ocean-fresh lobster roll, followed by some clam chowder and coconut shrimp? With all the seafood you could imagine on the table, this two day event is one you won’t want to miss. Be a part of the beginning of this seafood festival journey. Family Fun Day will also take place on Sunday, so you don’t have to leave the kids at home! Fill their day with fun from FREE pony rides, face painting, a bouncy house, and more!

Jul 13, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

Monmouth Park Racetrack

175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757

Freehold Township Day

Join us for our Annual Freehold Township Day! This year we have The Phil Engel Band and Screaming Broccolli. FREE rides and teen area, food and merchandise vendors. Don't Forget the Vets Car Show. Fireworks at 9 pm. Bring blankets and chairs!

Jul 13, 2019

Michael J. Tighe Park

65 Georgia Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

Fun Time Opening Reception

Sailing or boating, hula-hooping or baseball, hanging out at the beach or just plain old lollygagging about: it all happens in the wonderful summer time season. Oyster Point Curator Ellen Martin has gathered nine artists to capture the joys of the season in their paintings and photographs. Join her and the artists: Marilyn Baldi, Marc Grauer, Thomas Kelly, Frank Parisi, Andrea Phox, Andrew Ricci, Kathleen Smith, Jay Sullivan and Gail Winbury for a fun opening night with complimentary light refreshments.

Jul 12, 2019

146 Bodman Place

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

Jersey Shore Undy RunWalk

Join us in Jersey Shore as we RunWalk to end colorectal cancer in our lifetime. This is a family friendly event! 4-legged friends welcome too!

Jul 13, 2019

10 Ocean Ave N, Long Branch, NJ 07740

MORRIS COUNTY

Sail, Sail Your Boat

Decorate toy boats and sail them in the Cooper Gristmill tailrace, part of the Black River. Children must be accompanied by an adult and wear close-toed shoes – no bare feet! Boats may be purchased for $10 (Friends members $5) or borrowed, or you may bring your own. 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Jul 13, 2019

Cooper Gristmill

66 Rt. 513, Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

Shark Awareness Weekend

Come discover why this incredible yet misunderstood animal is so vital to our world. There will be keeper chats, activities and crafts. Included with admission.

Jul 13, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

Jenkinson's Aquarium

300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

4th Annual Poker Run and Tricky Tray Auction

4th Annual Children's Specialized Hospital Poker Run and Tricky Tray Auction

On July 14, 2019 at Ocean County Harley Davidson. Motorcycle poker run starts at 8:30 am. $25 per Rider $10 per passenger. If you preregister on event website you will receive 1 FREE SHEET of Tier 1 Tricky Tray Tickets. Trophies will be given out for the club who has the most riders, the oldest rider, and the person who comes from the farthest place. Free food for every registered rider. Tricky Tray opens at 12:30 pm. All attendees will receive a FREE PRIZE. There is NO admission fee for this event. Tier 1 Tickets are $10 a sheet. Tier 2 Tickets are $20 a sheet Tier 3 Tickets are $10 Per Ticket. VALUE PACKS OF TICKETS are $50. Value packs contain 3 Tier 1 sheets, 1 Tier 2 sheet, and 1 Tier 3 ticket. There will be a 50/50 drawing. Credit Cards will be accepted. Food available to purchase. We have prizes from all over the tristate area worth over $100,000.

Jul 14, 2019

Ocean County Harley Davidson

300 Rt 70, Lakewood, New Jersey 07067

SOMERSET COUNTY

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Brook Arts Center brings back the cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, A wildly entertaining story of a prudish and newly engaged young couple, who stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite mad scientist, who is hosting the annual Transylvanian Convention Ball. Throughout the evening his guests in elaborate costumes perform dances and rock songs, as the couple discovers they are there on a very special night, the unveiling of Frank-N-Furter’s latest creation: the ultimate male, “Rocky Horror”. Showtime Friday, July 12 @ 11:59pm, Tickets are $20 Online and $25 at the Door. Tickets include Prop Bags and audience participation instructions. Order Early Prop Bags are limited! Purchase Online @ www.brookarts.org or call 732-469-7700 for more information.

Jul 12, 2019 - Jul 13, 2019

10 Hamilton Street, Bound Brook, NJ 08805

UNION COUNTY

Westfield PBA Car, Jeep and Motorcycle Show

On Saturday July 13th, 2019 we will be hosting our 3rd annual Westfield PBA Car, Jeep and motorcycle Show. It will be held at the Westfield train station (300 South Avenue, Westfield, NJ) from 9am-3pm. Join us for our family-friendly show featuring DJ Hot

Jul 13, 2019

South Side Train Station

300 South Ave., Westfield, NJ 07090

WARREN COUNTY

Paddle Meditation at White Lake

Join yoga teacher Kate McGuiness for a 30-minute paddle on the quiet, early morning water of White Lake. With no focus on the destination, we will explore rhythmic breathing and paddling, as well as a quiet meditation on the water. Registration limited due to the number of kayaks/canoes available. Donation: $10.

Jul 14, 2019

White Lake Natural Resource Area

97 Stillwater Rd., Hardwick, NJ 07825