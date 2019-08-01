25 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Aug. 2-4

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Dennis & Judi live from Steel Pier

Join New Jersey 101.5's Dennis & Judi as they broadcast live from Steel Pier in Atlantic City on Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 AM! Meet Dennis & Judi PLUS hang out with the Jersey Prize Team to enter to win great prizes.

Aug 2, 2019

Steel Pier

1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City NJ 08230

Bill Spadea at Sinatra Meets the Sopranos

Join New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea as he hosts Sinatra Meets the Sopranos at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park on Saturday, August 3rd at 7:00 PM! Enjoy the sounds of Sinatra by renowned tribute artist Michael Martocci and his Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra paying all the original Sinatra arrangements. He'll be joined by cast members from The Sopranos: Steven Schirripa, Michael Imperioli and Vincent Pastore.

Aug 3, 2019

Paramount Theatre

1300 Ocean Ave Asbury Park, NJ

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson’s

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 23rd! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each and every Sunday night through September 1st! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Beauitful - The Carol King Musical, Jersey Boys, The Color Purple, Cats, and more! Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Aug 4, 2019

Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

New Jersey Fringe Festival

The 4th Official New Jersey Fringe Festival, a 3-day street fair and theatrical marathon, will take place in Downtown Hammonton. ‬ ‪Access to the outdoor festival area is free and open to the public. Streetmosphere performers, live music, interactive pop-up art, food trucks and a craft beer and wine garden will line the streets. ‬ The festival will also feature a variety of eclectic specialty theatrical performances, all held inside multiple venues within walking distance of the festival's hub, ‪Eagle Theatre‬. Performances range from 20 – 90 minutes and are performed multiple times throughout the day. Selections range from small musicals, cutting edge original work, one-man/one-woman shows, cabarets, and experiential storytelling. Festivalgoers can purchase wristbands for specialty theatrical performances in advance or at the festival. Wristbands include exclusive access to the VIP Bar!

Aug 2, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019

Eagle Theatre

208 Vine St., Hammonton, NJ 08037

BERGEN COUNTY

2019 Hambletonian Day

Harness Racing's Greatest Day - Hambletonian Day has something great for everyone in the family: An epic sporting event, free outdoor concert, rides and games, and of course, great giveaways! Gates open: 10 am First race: Noon. Admission: $5 includes giveaway item. Giveaway: 2018 commemorative Hambletonian baseball cap to adults and Hambletonian kids gift (with paid admission, while supply lasts). Hambletonian Hat Contest for $1,000 in cash prizes: 1st - $500, 2nd - $250, 3rd - $100, 4th - $40 and $100 for most elegant Sign up at the Track Level promotions table. Backyard Events include: Backyard Fan Zone Tent: 10 am – 3 pm featuring driver autograph session 10 - 11:30 am, Hambo Pony appearances, selfie stations, free t-shirts, kids coloring books and more! Live Music, carnival rides/games, FREE Pony rides, FREE face painters.

Aug 3, 2019

Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Muslim American Eid Festival

Cultural Society is a non-profit organization set up by a few Muslim ladies living in Bergen County to have cultural events and bring the Muslim community together and help families integrate into the American culture and life style. Annually we have several events, such as Bollywood Musical event and Bazaars. This is a first event we have planned to get together all community folks to enjoy a fun filled day and mingle with neighbors and friends. Admission is free and we will have a concert, food and clothes sales along with some fun activities for young children. It will be an opportunity for Bergen County residents to enjoy the park and its open space for a picnic.

Aug 4, 2019

Overpeck County Park

40 Fort Lee Rd., Leonia, NJ 07605

CAPE MAY COUNTY

8th Annual Craft Beer, Music & Crab Festival

Enjoy craft beers, live music, crabs and food trucks with crafters and children's games and entertainment on the lovely grounds of the Physick Estate.

Aug 3, 2019

Emlen Physick Estate

1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

38th Annual Tuckahoe River Canoe, Kayak, Paddle Board Race & Poker Run

Annual canoe/kayak/paddle board race, plus non-racing Poker Run. Registration includes a free t-shirt while supplies last. Bring your lawn chair & hang out, or put on your flotation device and join the fun. Kayak Raffle, 50/50, food, fun and friends! Don't miss it!

Aug 4, 2019

Upper Twp. Municipal Beach

Mosquito Landing Rd., Tuckahoe, NJ 08270

MERCER COUNTY

Peach Festival

Celebrate Jersey Fresh and one of our state's favorite fruits at the Just Peachy Festival. The weekend will be filled with plenty of activities for kids including wagon and pony rides, face painting, games and more. Eye of the Wild, a traveling zoo, will perform at 10:30 and 11:45 am on Saturday and at 12 and 1:30 pm on Sunday. Enjoy live music both days from noon to 4 pm. This year, enjoy demonstrations by local culinary experts and free samples of the dishes the presenters create. Demonstrations will be at 11 am and 2 pm both days. The Just Peachy Delights area will feature New Jersey made food vendors. Stay for lunch at the food tent filled with tasty summer fare. The farm store will be filled with peaches and nectarines to make your own favorite peach recipes. Admission fee to the festival is $10 per person. Children under 3 are free. The Farm Store and winery tasting room are open without admission fee. Free parking at the farm.

Aug 3, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Opening Reception of "Evolution", a solo art exhibition

A collection of work from the award-winning painter Sherri Andrews, will be on display at the Plainsboro Public Library from August 3rd -- 28th. Sherri Andrews describes her passion for painting as a hidden talent. Yet the secret is out. In less than 6 years, the Plainsboro artist has gone from a self-taught painter reluctant to submit any of her work, to an award-winning artist who has sold more than 100 pieces and is represented in the permanent collection at the Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie. Her painting, a mix of alcohol inks, watercolors and acrylics, have been selected to hang in many juried venues, including Ellarslie, D&R Greenway Art and West Windsor Arts Center. Andrews works features bold, colorful, textural and abstract representations of her own life's story. Andrews is not only a fast-rising artist, but she is also a former and highly successful Wall Street hedge fund manager and research director with an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Aug 4, 2019

9 Van Doren Street

Plainsboro, New Jersey 08536

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Cocktail Hour: The Show by Ballets with a Twist

See the Mai Tai, Martini, Manhattan and more spring off the menu and onto the stage in this electrifying production from New York City. Cocktail Hour: The Show reinvents the glamour and excitement of classic entertainment with a 21st-century flair, capturing the timeless American spirit in a series of dazzling vignettes. This sparkling mix of original choreography, music and design is high-style fun for all ages to enjoy. Event Date/Time: Thursday, August 1, 8:00 pm; Friday, August 2; 8:00 pm, Saturday, August 3, 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm; Sunday, August 4, 3:00 pm.

Aug 1, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019

150 Avenel Street

Avenel, New Jersey 07001

Ballroom & Latin Social Dance Party for Adults

There will be door prizes & a lot of dancing! Complimentary dance lesson - Tango. Hot food, refreshments & beverages will be served. BYOB. Come & join us for a great night of Latin dancing! Bring your second half, a friend or just come by yourself. We will have our professional instructors to assist you during the Social. We'll play the best collection of music. You can practice your steps and learn to navigate the floor in a social dance setting. Call us at (732)444-8164 for any questions. Use Ballroom Dream Dance Studio in Google Maps to find the studio.

Aug 2, 2019

284 Whitehead Ave

South River, New Jersey 08882

7th International Blues Music Day – Festival

Celebrate the 7th International Blues Music Day with 10 hrs of premium live Blues. Featuring 15 soulful & exciting Blues masters, full bar, kitchen, patios, guitar raffle & 50/50 raffle. Our event will coincide with over 150 simultaneous, worldwide events to celebrate International Blues Music Day.

Aug 3, 3019

Blue Moon

114 S Broadway, South Amboy, NJ 08879

MONMOUTH COUNTY

25th Annual Clam Festival

Discover the true meaning of "Succulent Seafood" at the Highlands Business Partnership's 25th Annual Clamfest. The Clam Festival is a four-day action packed event featuring the freshest seafood, live entertainment, thrill rides, games, contests, retail vendors, beer and wine garden and more. Admission and parking is free and the event takes place rain or shine. Thursday 6 - 10 pm; Friday 6 - 11 pm; Saturday 12 Noon - 11 pm; Sunday 12 Noon - 8 pm.

Aug 1, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019

Huddy Park

Bay & Waterwitch Aves., Highlands, NJ 07732

Italian Festival Monmouth Park

Bring your family and friends to savor delicious Italian food, listen to live music, visit our Italian crafters, and enjoy a day of racing! Stop by one of our bocce courts and have a family-friendly game.

Aug 3, 2019

Monmouth Park Racetrack

175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757

Kortney's Challenge 2 Mile FUN Run/Walk

Kortney's Challenge 2 Mile FUN Run/Walk is an event that brings the community out to support pediatric brain tumor research and gets everyone moving for a great cause. This flat 2 mile course caters to anyone of any age; beginning runners, advanced runners, and walkers. Great distance for kids, and strollers welcome. The Gillettes started The Kortney Rose Foundation (KRF), 501(c)(3) charity, in memory of their 9 year old Kortney Rose Gillette who died from a brain tumor in 2006. Established in Oceanport, NJ in 2006, the KRF mission is to eradicate pediatric brain tumors by funding the world's most promising, collaborative research. With a battle cry of "Help Get Brain Tumors Off Kids' Minds," the foundation is responsible for nearly $2 million donated to pediatric brain/central nervous system tumor research to combat the #1 disease killer of children.

Aug 4, 2019

Monmouth Park Racetrack

175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757

Shop the Shore - Porta Asbury Park

There’s nothing quite like the Jersey Shore, especially when it comes to handmade and antique markets! Join us for our second season of Asbury Park pop-ups as we bring local artisans and vintage peddlers back to Porta. FREE TO ATTEND! Cash bar inside the event with our own bartenders, full menu available inside main dining room.

Aug 4, 2019

911 Kingsley Street

Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712

MORRIS COUNTY

Peach Harvest Festival

Savor the true taste of summer with farm fresh peaches at our peach harvest festival on our farm. Enjoy a day of peach picking and panoramic photo opportunities along with scenic tractor drawn wagon rides to our beautiful fields and orchards. Children may participate in pony rides, playing in the corn kingdom, moon bounce, wagon train rides along with climbing our giant hay pyramid and navigating our mazes. This event is not just for kids and adults may enjoy wine tasting provided by Tomasello Winery featuring an array of fruit wines. All ages will adore visiting with our friendly farm animals, indulging in an assortment of fresh baked peach themed treats (available from 11 am - 5 pm) or our homemade ice cream.

Aug 3, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Peppa Pig Visits Imagine That

Peppa Pig Visits Imagine that at Noon! Open Play all day- 16,000 sq ft of FUN! Explore our Pirate Ship, Climb 2 jungle gyms, Enjoy our arts and craft area and much more! Free with general admission.

Aug 3, 2019

Imagine That!!!

4 Vreeland Rd., Florham Park, NJ 07932

Model T Ford Day

Join us for an exciting day on the farm featuring restored pre-1930s cars from near and far. Enjoy fascinating demonstrations for all ages, hands-on activities, and live music. End the day with a car parade!

Aug 3, 2019

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

Peach Festival and Country Auction

Annual event held on the historic grounds of Community Presbyterian Church. Featured are lots of peach pies, turnovers, kuchens, cobblers, and home made peach ice cream along with great bargains at the Huge White Elephant Tent, toys and games, sporting goods, electronics, books, CD's and DVD's, and more! MC/V accepted. Visit us on Facebook! FREE admission. Rain or Shine!

Aug 3, 2019

Community Presbyterian Church

220 Main St., Chester, NJ 07930

SOMERSET COUNTY

The Penny Stinkards Present The Tempest

The Penny Stinkards performs its inaugural production of The Tempest at the Farmstead Arts Center in Basking Ridge on August 3rd and 4th. The Penny Stinkards will guide you through a delightful romp of Shakespeare’s final play with magic, fantastical creatures, drunken comedy, court intrigue, sweet love, and – of course – storms. The company – whose goal it is to produce Shakespeare’s works under original conditions – dispenses with technology to produce live, acoustic, actor-focused theatre that integrates audiences into the performance. The troupe includes Emily Bonaria, Kevern Cameron, Eric Craft, Derek Egidio, Elizabeth Engelberth, Garrett Gallinot, Sarah Henley, Steve Henley, Brielle McArdle, Allegra Mroz, and Jack Roberts, each tackling a number of roles onstage and off. Join us as we launch the newest New Jersey theatre company! Tickets are $15 and $10 for Farmstead Members/Seniors/Students.

Aug 3, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019

450 King George Road

Basking Ridge, New Jersey 07920

Comedians Julia Scotti and Uncle Floyd

The laughter will be nonstop at the Brook Arts Center on Saturday Aug 3rd when Sarcasm Comedy presents comedian Julia Scotti and the legendary Uncle Floyd in a DOUBLE HEADLINER SHOW! Julia Scotti, who was a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent 2016, burst onto the national scene when she dropped the F Bomb and came out as transgender. Only a true Jersey girl would do that! For 48 years, known as comedian Rick Scotti, she appeared as a headliner in comedy clubs and an opening act for artists such as Lou Rawls, Chicago, and Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Scotti's standup routine has been described as Sam Kinison meets Mrs. Doubtfire Uncle Floyd is a such a Jersey treasure they tried to bury him several times! The Uncle Floyd Show which aired from 1974 to 1998, was a half-improvised, low budget variety show, starring Uncle Floyd as the host, puppeteer and piano player. The program included live music by local bands and well-knowns, like The Ramones, Bon Jovi, and Madonna. Much of the humor was aimed at adults in the style of Soupy Sales and Pee Wee Herman. David Bowie wrote "Slip Away" about Uncle Floyd and said he'd heard about him from John Lennon. Floyd appeared in Good Morning Vietnam, Crazy People and Mr. Wonderful. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.brookarts.org

Aug 3, 2019

10 Hamilton Street

Bound Brook, New Jersey 08805

SUSSEX COUNTY

New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm & Horse Show

The New Jersey State Fair, also known as the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show has a lot of exciting events happening! Take the time to visit our website to get more information on what will be happening this year! There is always something fun happening at the Fair.

Aug 2, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019

Sussex County Fairgrounds

37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822

WARREN COUNTY

The Sunflower Trail

Nothing says summer like the beauty of a wide open field of sunflowers! Although some farms have sunflower mazes, we have a trail that’s carved into our sunflower field. Be sure to call for availability, as Mother Nature dictates our actual open dates. The sunflower field is beautiful in prime time … with sunflowers that are open, sunflowers that are starting to open, and sunflowers that haven’t even thought about opening yet. Bring the kids, and plan to make the Sunflower Trail your summer photo op destination! The field is beautiful and the views are amazing. We hope to have the Sunflower Trail open for 2-3 weeks, but that will depend on the weather. Cut-your-own & pre-cut sunflowers will be available. Dates listed are approximate.

Jul 25, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019

VonThun Farms

438 Rt.57 W., Washington, NJ 07882