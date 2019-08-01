25 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Aug. 2-4
Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!
Dennis & Judi live from Steel Pier
Join New Jersey 101.5's Dennis & Judi as they broadcast live from Steel Pier in Atlantic City on Friday, August 2nd at 10:00 AM! Meet Dennis & Judi PLUS hang out with the Jersey Prize Team to enter to win great prizes.
Aug 2, 2019
Steel Pier
1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City NJ 08230
Bill Spadea at Sinatra Meets the Sopranos
Join New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea as he hosts Sinatra Meets the Sopranos at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park on Saturday, August 3rd at 7:00 PM! Enjoy the sounds of Sinatra by renowned tribute artist Michael Martocci and his Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra paying all the original Sinatra arrangements. He'll be joined by cast members from The Sopranos: Steven Schirripa, Michael Imperioli and Vincent Pastore.
Aug 3, 2019
Paramount Theatre
1300 Ocean Ave Asbury Park, NJ
Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson’s
A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 23rd! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each and every Sunday night through September 1st! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Beauitful - The Carol King Musical, Jersey Boys, The Color Purple, Cats, and more! Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!
Aug 4, 2019
Jenkinson's
300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach NJ 08742
ATLANTIC COUNTY
The 4th Official New Jersey Fringe Festival, a 3-day street fair and theatrical marathon, will take place in Downtown Hammonton. Access to the outdoor festival area is free and open to the public. Streetmosphere performers, live music, interactive pop-up art, food trucks and a craft beer and wine garden will line the streets. The festival will also feature a variety of eclectic specialty theatrical performances, all held inside multiple venues within walking distance of the festival's hub, Eagle Theatre. Performances range from 20 – 90 minutes and are performed multiple times throughout the day. Selections range from small musicals, cutting edge original work, one-man/one-woman shows, cabarets, and experiential storytelling. Festivalgoers can purchase wristbands for specialty theatrical performances in advance or at the festival. Wristbands include exclusive access to the VIP Bar!
Aug 2, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019
Eagle Theatre
208 Vine St., Hammonton, NJ 08037
BERGEN COUNTY
Harness Racing's Greatest Day - Hambletonian Day has something great for everyone in the family: An epic sporting event, free outdoor concert, rides and games, and of course, great giveaways! Gates open: 10 am First race: Noon. Admission: $5 includes giveaway item. Giveaway: 2018 commemorative Hambletonian baseball cap to adults and Hambletonian kids gift (with paid admission, while supply lasts). Hambletonian Hat Contest for $1,000 in cash prizes: 1st - $500, 2nd - $250, 3rd - $100, 4th - $40 and $100 for most elegant Sign up at the Track Level promotions table. Backyard Events include: Backyard Fan Zone Tent: 10 am – 3 pm featuring driver autograph session 10 - 11:30 am, Hambo Pony appearances, selfie stations, free t-shirts, kids coloring books and more! Live Music, carnival rides/games, FREE Pony rides, FREE face painters.
Aug 3, 2019
Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment
1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073
Cultural Society is a non-profit organization set up by a few Muslim ladies living in Bergen County to have cultural events and bring the Muslim community together and help families integrate into the American culture and life style. Annually we have several events, such as Bollywood Musical event and Bazaars. This is a first event we have planned to get together all community folks to enjoy a fun filled day and mingle with neighbors and friends. Admission is free and we will have a concert, food and clothes sales along with some fun activities for young children. It will be an opportunity for Bergen County residents to enjoy the park and its open space for a picnic.
Aug 4, 2019
Overpeck County Park
40 Fort Lee Rd., Leonia, NJ 07605
CAPE MAY COUNTY
8th Annual Craft Beer, Music & Crab Festival
Enjoy craft beers, live music, crabs and food trucks with crafters and children's games and entertainment on the lovely grounds of the Physick Estate.
Aug 3, 2019
Emlen Physick Estate
1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204
38th Annual Tuckahoe River Canoe, Kayak, Paddle Board Race & Poker Run
Annual canoe/kayak/paddle board race, plus non-racing Poker Run. Registration includes a free t-shirt while supplies last. Bring your lawn chair & hang out, or put on your flotation device and join the fun. Kayak Raffle, 50/50, food, fun and friends! Don't miss it!
Aug 4, 2019
Upper Twp. Municipal Beach
Mosquito Landing Rd., Tuckahoe, NJ 08270
MERCER COUNTY
Celebrate Jersey Fresh and one of our state's favorite fruits at the Just Peachy Festival. The weekend will be filled with plenty of activities for kids including wagon and pony rides, face painting, games and more. Eye of the Wild, a traveling zoo, will perform at 10:30 and 11:45 am on Saturday and at 12 and 1:30 pm on Sunday. Enjoy live music both days from noon to 4 pm. This year, enjoy demonstrations by local culinary experts and free samples of the dishes the presenters create. Demonstrations will be at 11 am and 2 pm both days. The Just Peachy Delights area will feature New Jersey made food vendors. Stay for lunch at the food tent filled with tasty summer fare. The farm store will be filled with peaches and nectarines to make your own favorite peach recipes. Admission fee to the festival is $10 per person. Children under 3 are free. The Farm Store and winery tasting room are open without admission fee. Free parking at the farm.
Aug 3, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019
Terhune Orchards
330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540
Opening Reception of "Evolution", a solo art exhibition
A collection of work from the award-winning painter Sherri Andrews, will be on display at the Plainsboro Public Library from August 3rd -- 28th. Sherri Andrews describes her passion for painting as a hidden talent. Yet the secret is out. In less than 6 years, the Plainsboro artist has gone from a self-taught painter reluctant to submit any of her work, to an award-winning artist who has sold more than 100 pieces and is represented in the permanent collection at the Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie. Her painting, a mix of alcohol inks, watercolors and acrylics, have been selected to hang in many juried venues, including Ellarslie, D&R Greenway Art and West Windsor Arts Center. Andrews works features bold, colorful, textural and abstract representations of her own life's story. Andrews is not only a fast-rising artist, but she is also a former and highly successful Wall Street hedge fund manager and research director with an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Aug 4, 2019
9 Van Doren Street
Plainsboro, New Jersey 08536
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Cocktail Hour: The Show by Ballets with a Twist
See the Mai Tai, Martini, Manhattan and more spring off the menu and onto the stage in this electrifying production from New York City. Cocktail Hour: The Show reinvents the glamour and excitement of classic entertainment with a 21st-century flair, capturing the timeless American spirit in a series of dazzling vignettes. This sparkling mix of original choreography, music and design is high-style fun for all ages to enjoy. Event Date/Time: Thursday, August 1, 8:00 pm; Friday, August 2; 8:00 pm, Saturday, August 3, 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm; Sunday, August 4, 3:00 pm.
Aug 1, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019
150 Avenel Street
Avenel, New Jersey 07001
Ballroom & Latin Social Dance Party for Adults
There will be door prizes & a lot of dancing! Complimentary dance lesson - Tango. Hot food, refreshments & beverages will be served. BYOB. Come & join us for a great night of Latin dancing! Bring your second half, a friend or just come by yourself. We will have our professional instructors to assist you during the Social. We'll play the best collection of music. You can practice your steps and learn to navigate the floor in a social dance setting. Call us at (732)444-8164 for any questions. Use Ballroom Dream Dance Studio in Google Maps to find the studio.
Aug 2, 2019
284 Whitehead Ave
South River, New Jersey 08882
7th International Blues Music Day – Festival
Celebrate the 7th International Blues Music Day with 10 hrs of premium live Blues. Featuring 15 soulful & exciting Blues masters, full bar, kitchen, patios, guitar raffle & 50/50 raffle. Our event will coincide with over 150 simultaneous, worldwide events to celebrate International Blues Music Day.
Aug 3, 3019
Blue Moon
114 S Broadway, South Amboy, NJ 08879
MONMOUTH COUNTY
Discover the true meaning of "Succulent Seafood" at the Highlands Business Partnership's 25th Annual Clamfest. The Clam Festival is a four-day action packed event featuring the freshest seafood, live entertainment, thrill rides, games, contests, retail vendors, beer and wine garden and more. Admission and parking is free and the event takes place rain or shine. Thursday 6 - 10 pm; Friday 6 - 11 pm; Saturday 12 Noon - 11 pm; Sunday 12 Noon - 8 pm.
Aug 1, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019
Huddy Park
Bay & Waterwitch Aves., Highlands, NJ 07732
Italian Festival Monmouth Park
Bring your family and friends to savor delicious Italian food, listen to live music, visit our Italian crafters, and enjoy a day of racing! Stop by one of our bocce courts and have a family-friendly game.
Aug 3, 2019
Monmouth Park Racetrack
175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757
Kortney's Challenge 2 Mile FUN Run/Walk
Kortney's Challenge 2 Mile FUN Run/Walk is an event that brings the community out to support pediatric brain tumor research and gets everyone moving for a great cause. This flat 2 mile course caters to anyone of any age; beginning runners, advanced runners, and walkers. Great distance for kids, and strollers welcome. The Gillettes started The Kortney Rose Foundation (KRF), 501(c)(3) charity, in memory of their 9 year old Kortney Rose Gillette who died from a brain tumor in 2006. Established in Oceanport, NJ in 2006, the KRF mission is to eradicate pediatric brain tumors by funding the world's most promising, collaborative research. With a battle cry of "Help Get Brain Tumors Off Kids' Minds," the foundation is responsible for nearly $2 million donated to pediatric brain/central nervous system tumor research to combat the #1 disease killer of children.
Aug 4, 2019
Monmouth Park Racetrack
175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757
Shop the Shore - Porta Asbury Park
There’s nothing quite like the Jersey Shore, especially when it comes to handmade and antique markets! Join us for our second season of Asbury Park pop-ups as we bring local artisans and vintage peddlers back to Porta. FREE TO ATTEND! Cash bar inside the event with our own bartenders, full menu available inside main dining room.
Aug 4, 2019
911 Kingsley Street
Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712
MORRIS COUNTY
Savor the true taste of summer with farm fresh peaches at our peach harvest festival on our farm. Enjoy a day of peach picking and panoramic photo opportunities along with scenic tractor drawn wagon rides to our beautiful fields and orchards. Children may participate in pony rides, playing in the corn kingdom, moon bounce, wagon train rides along with climbing our giant hay pyramid and navigating our mazes. This event is not just for kids and adults may enjoy wine tasting provided by Tomasello Winery featuring an array of fruit wines. All ages will adore visiting with our friendly farm animals, indulging in an assortment of fresh baked peach themed treats (available from 11 am - 5 pm) or our homemade ice cream.
Aug 3, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019
Alstede Farms
1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930
Peppa Pig Visits Imagine that at Noon! Open Play all day- 16,000 sq ft of FUN! Explore our Pirate Ship, Climb 2 jungle gyms, Enjoy our arts and craft area and much more! Free with general admission.
Aug 3, 2019
Imagine That!!!
4 Vreeland Rd., Florham Park, NJ 07932
Join us for an exciting day on the farm featuring restored pre-1930s cars from near and far. Enjoy fascinating demonstrations for all ages, hands-on activities, and live music. End the day with a car parade!
Aug 3, 2019
Fosterfields Living Historical Farm
73 Kahdena Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960
Peach Festival and Country Auction
Annual event held on the historic grounds of Community Presbyterian Church. Featured are lots of peach pies, turnovers, kuchens, cobblers, and home made peach ice cream along with great bargains at the Huge White Elephant Tent, toys and games, sporting goods, electronics, books, CD's and DVD's, and more! MC/V accepted. Visit us on Facebook! FREE admission. Rain or Shine!
Aug 3, 2019
Community Presbyterian Church
220 Main St., Chester, NJ 07930
SOMERSET COUNTY
The Penny Stinkards Present The Tempest
The Penny Stinkards performs its inaugural production of The Tempest at the Farmstead Arts Center in Basking Ridge on August 3rd and 4th. The Penny Stinkards will guide you through a delightful romp of Shakespeare’s final play with magic, fantastical creatures, drunken comedy, court intrigue, sweet love, and – of course – storms. The company – whose goal it is to produce Shakespeare’s works under original conditions – dispenses with technology to produce live, acoustic, actor-focused theatre that integrates audiences into the performance. The troupe includes Emily Bonaria, Kevern Cameron, Eric Craft, Derek Egidio, Elizabeth Engelberth, Garrett Gallinot, Sarah Henley, Steve Henley, Brielle McArdle, Allegra Mroz, and Jack Roberts, each tackling a number of roles onstage and off. Join us as we launch the newest New Jersey theatre company! Tickets are $15 and $10 for Farmstead Members/Seniors/Students.
Aug 3, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019
450 King George Road
Basking Ridge, New Jersey 07920
Comedians Julia Scotti and Uncle Floyd
The laughter will be nonstop at the Brook Arts Center on Saturday Aug 3rd when Sarcasm Comedy presents comedian Julia Scotti and the legendary Uncle Floyd in a DOUBLE HEADLINER SHOW! Julia Scotti, who was a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent 2016, burst onto the national scene when she dropped the F Bomb and came out as transgender. Only a true Jersey girl would do that! For 48 years, known as comedian Rick Scotti, she appeared as a headliner in comedy clubs and an opening act for artists such as Lou Rawls, Chicago, and Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Scotti's standup routine has been described as Sam Kinison meets Mrs. Doubtfire Uncle Floyd is a such a Jersey treasure they tried to bury him several times! The Uncle Floyd Show which aired from 1974 to 1998, was a half-improvised, low budget variety show, starring Uncle Floyd as the host, puppeteer and piano player. The program included live music by local bands and well-knowns, like The Ramones, Bon Jovi, and Madonna. Much of the humor was aimed at adults in the style of Soupy Sales and Pee Wee Herman. David Bowie wrote "Slip Away" about Uncle Floyd and said he'd heard about him from John Lennon. Floyd appeared in Good Morning Vietnam, Crazy People and Mr. Wonderful. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.brookarts.org
Aug 3, 2019
10 Hamilton Street
Bound Brook, New Jersey 08805
SUSSEX COUNTY
New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm & Horse Show
The New Jersey State Fair, also known as the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show has a lot of exciting events happening! Take the time to visit our website to get more information on what will be happening this year! There is always something fun happening at the Fair.
Aug 2, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019
Sussex County Fairgrounds
37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822
WARREN COUNTY
Nothing says summer like the beauty of a wide open field of sunflowers! Although some farms have sunflower mazes, we have a trail that’s carved into our sunflower field. Be sure to call for availability, as Mother Nature dictates our actual open dates. The sunflower field is beautiful in prime time … with sunflowers that are open, sunflowers that are starting to open, and sunflowers that haven’t even thought about opening yet. Bring the kids, and plan to make the Sunflower Trail your summer photo op destination! The field is beautiful and the views are amazing. We hope to have the Sunflower Trail open for 2-3 weeks, but that will depend on the weather. Cut-your-own & pre-cut sunflowers will be available. Dates listed are approximate.
Jul 25, 2019 - Aug 18, 2019
VonThun Farms
438 Rt.57 W., Washington, NJ 07882