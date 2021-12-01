25 Christmas songs performed by NJ artists

Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, it's full speed ahead until Christmas.

If you celebrate Christmas, the next month of your life is likely going to be consumed with shopping for gifts, retrieving a tree, decorating the house, and going out on adventures to see elaborate light displays.

The one thing that you must have at the ready for all of these scenarios is Christmas music.

Since a lot of the songs you hear tend to get repetitive this time of year, why not change it up and pay homage to some of the great singers, bands, and musicians that make New Jersey's music history so rich.

Here are 25 Christmas songs as performed by New Jersey artists. If you would like to take this with you on the go, I've embedded a Spotify playlist at the bottom for your listening pleasure.

You also can listen to all the Christmas hits — commercial-free — on our Christmas Music player.

"All I Want for Christmas is You" - My Chemical Romance

"Please Come Home For Christmas" - Bon Jovi

"Sweet Gingerbread Man" - Sarah Vaughan

"Yuletide Throwdown (Cut Chemist Remix)" - Blondie (ft. Fab 5 Freddy) (Original)

"Getting Ready for Christmas Day" - Paul Simon (Original)

"The Carol of the Bells" - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

"We Need a Little Christmas" - Nancy Sinatra

"Silent Night" - Sharon Van Etten

"The Christmas Song" - Ricky Nelson

"Little Drummer Boy" - Lauryn Hill

"Every Single Christmas" - Nicole Atkins

"Blue Christmas" - The Misfits

"Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer" - The Smithereens

"Jingle Bell Rock" - Juice Newton

"One Wish (For Christmas)" - Whitney Houston

"O Holy Night" - Brian Fallon

"Christmas For Every Boy and Girl" - Clint Black (Original)

"Frosty The Snowman" - Dionne Warwick (ft. Eric Paslay)

"Winter Wonderland" - Connie Francis

"Christmas Will Break Your Heart" - LCD Soundsystem (Original)

"Christmas Time In The City" - Mary Chapin Carpenter

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" - Frank Sinatra

"I Feel Like A Kid Again" - Jax (Original)

"All I Want Is You For Christmas" - Gloria Gaynor

"Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town" - Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

Here is the Spotify playlist:

If you have any suggestions for songs you'd like to see added, let me know.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.