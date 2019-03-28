23 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Mar. 29-31

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival

The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival will return to the Convention Center for the 14th year of hoppy vibes and good times. The goal is to promote and educate attendees on craft beer and the brew masters that create them. This event is the perfect opportunity for beer geeks, beer lovers and beer beginners to speak to the brains behind the brews. It is exciting to welcome The Used, SOJA, and The Wonder Years to the main stage. If beer and music isn't enough, the Festival will also feature well-known Atlantic County restaurants serving up their world-famous cuisine, some "off the wall" activities, hot wing eating contests, Silent Disco and so much more! For more information on ticket purchases, hotel deals, and the Annual Hops Trot 5K run, visit the website.

Mar 29, 2019 - Mar 30, 2019

Atlantic City Convention Center

1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

BERGEN COUNTY

30th Annual North Jersey Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show

A fun family show, featuring gemstones, minerals, fossils, crystals, jewelry, stonecrafts, and MORE! Giveaways for kids. Door prizes. Grand Prize drawing. All indoors! FREE parking.

Mar 30, 2019 - Mar 31, 2019

Midland Park High School

250 Prospect St., Midland Park, NJ 07432

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Untold Stories: Conversations with Bordentown School Alumni

Please join the Bordentown Historical Society and Building Bridges in welcoming the Bordentown School alumni, faculty, family and friends in an afternoon of conversation. Learn from those who experienced it firsthand as they share their stories. The afternoon will also feature Sheila Gregory Thomas, the granddaughter of James Monroe Gregory, the 2nd principal of the Bordentown School. She will provide a snapshot of James Monroe Gregory's background of education and service — all of which led to his more than able leadership of the Bordentown School from 1897-1914. Don't miss this great opportunity to meet former alumni and share in their memories!

Mar 30, 2019

3 Municipal Drive, Bordentown, New Jersey 08505

CAMDEN COUNTY

Lego Day

Join us for Lego Day at Diggerland USA! Meet and Greet with Emmet, Lego building station, Demos from a Lego Master Builder, and photo ops!

Mar 30, 2019

Diggerland USA

100 Pinedge Dr., West Berlin, NJ 08901

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Sports Memorabilia Show

Sports collectors from the surrounding area will showcase sports cards and memorabilia for sale! General admission for adults $7 and children $3. General Admission includes listening to a live Q & A session from Darren Sproles (Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Champion 2018) at 11am and Matt Stairs (Philadelphia Phillies World Series Champion 2008) at 2pm. Anyone interested in meeting either of the guest athletes can purchase a separate ticket for 1 autograph and 1 photo.

Mar 30, 2019

Ocean City Music Pier

825 Boardwalk & Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ 08226

ESSEX

Women's History Month Luncheon & Awards

To celebrate National Women’s History month in March - Women’s Initiative for Self Empowerment (the WISE group) is hosting its 1st annual Women’s History Month Luncheon & Awards. We welcome you to join us as we celebrate women who have changed history with their commitment and contributions and honor women in our local community for their character, commitment and contribution to our community. The event will feature lunch and a champagne toast to the honorees as well as vendors and spoken word performances. Our keynote speaker will be Dr. Deborah Funderburke. Honorees will be announced. This will be a dynamic, networking and empowering event. The dress code is “dressy” and we encourage women to wear hats – although not mandatory. We welcome your attendance.

Mar 31, 2019

The Residence Inn Marriott

107 Prospect Street, West Orange, New Jersey 07052

HUDSON COUNTY

Unveiling Liberty

It's 1886 and ten-year-old Isabelle is enamored of the enormous statue about to be unveiled in New York harbor. Her father and brother are going to go watch the dedication, and Isabelle doesn't understand why she's not allowed, just because she's a girl. But it turns out that the very thing Isabelle loves about the statue- that a woman has been chosen to represent liberty- has drawn the attention of the Woman's Suffrage Association. They have something to say about it and a daring plan to make themselves heard. Meanwhile, Jackie, a young black woman, has her own thoughts about this statue, but is she even at liberty to express them? With cameo appearances by Lillian Devereux Blake, Emma Lazarus, Joseph Pulitzer and others, this play explores the state of women's rights at the time of the birth of an iconic landmark. Unveiling Liberty written by Charlotte Rahn-Lee and Jennie Contuzzi. Runtime: 45 minutes. Cost: FREE. All Performances are free and open to the public.

Mar 29, 2019 - Mar 31, 2019

Apple Tree House

298 Academy Street, Jersey City, New Jersey 07306

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Crafts and Drafts

The fifth seasonal Crafts and Drafts handmade market at Lone Eagle Brewing is here! Be one of 16 craft artisans to join Marketspace Vendor Events in historic Flemington, NJ. This event is a family-favorite and sells out quickly. Don’t miss your chance to showcase inside the award-winning craft brewery loft this spring. Vendors are welcome to sample the brew. This event is free to attend, family-friendly, and dogs are permitted in the tasting room only.

Mar 30, 2019

Lone Eagle Brewing

44 Stangl Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

Flemington Spring Restaurant Week

Mark your calendars! Flemington Restaurant Week is back! Special 3 Course Prix-Fixe Dinner $25 or $35 Menus and amazing specials for lunch and breakfast. Dinner reservations are strongly recommended. Operating days and hours vary by restaurant, see website. Join us for a "Taste of Flemington" - there's so much to enjoy!

Mar 31, 2019 - Apr 5, 2019

Downtown Flemington

91 Main St., Flemington, NJ 08822

Sci-Fi Day at Black River & Western Railroad

Black River & Western Railroad is proud to partner with the United Way of Hunterdon County for its annual Sci-Fi Day event! For one day only, Saturday, March 30, ride the rails on Flemington's very own historic train and meet some of your favorite Science Fiction characters. There will be plenty of time for meeting and greeting as well as photo opportunities. United Way is seeking donations of new bed sheets, bath towels, washcloths, hand towels, and dish towels. These items are distributed directly to families in need in Hunterdon County. Donations are not required to ride the train but are strongly encouraged. Rides are scheduled to depart Flemington Station at 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM. Tickets and more information are available online at blackriverrailroad.com/schedule. Advanced ticket reservations are strongly recommended.

Mar 30, 2019

80 Stangl Road, Flemington, New Jersey 08825

MERCER COUNTY

ArtJam 2019- Opening Reception

Princeton's Premiere Art Event celebrates 10 years in support of Homefront! ArtJam, March 29- April 16, will feature works of more than 125 artists. Proceeds will help support Homefront's artists and ArtSpace programs. Turning a vacant storefront into a colorful art-filled pop-up gallery each spring, HomeFront’s ArtJam invites art lovers to experience a double win - buying artworks they love AND supporting a good cause. ArtJam happens in Princeton once a year, combining the work of more than 125 professional international, national and local artists with undiscovered artists who have experienced homelessness. Accomplished artists including Judith Brodsky, Bill Jersey and Kenneth Lewis will have their work available for purchase. Spanning 19 days, ArtJam will present more than art for sale, with live music performances, private parties, and artist demos as well. Gallery hours are Monday through Wednesday, 12 noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. The gallery is open from Friday, March 29 to Monday, April 16.

Mar 29, 2019 - Apr. 16, 2019

19 Hulfish Street

Palmer Square, Princeton, New Jersey 09540

New Brunswick Chamber Orchestra Salon: Homage

Morven welcomes the New Brunswick Chamber Orchestra for a Salon afternoon featuring a musical mix of contemporary and traditional classical works reflecting, or honoring, earlier compositions. This first-time chamber orchestra event in Morven’s Stockton Education Center provides an intimate, informal Salon tradition of music, conversation, and light refreshments. Composers on the program include Timo Andres, William Bolcon, Christopher Rouse, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Artistic Director Mark Hyczko provides a lively, informative, and fun introduction to each of these works.

Mar 30, 2019

55 Stockton Street

Princeton, New Jersey 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

B-The Underwater Bubble Show

Sat, March 30, 2019 at 2pm & 5pm Explore the wondrous underwater world of Bubblelandia and all its beautiful sea creatures in B-The Underwater Bubble Show! Bring the family and meet Mr. B along with his underwater inhabitants of seahorses, dragon fish, starfish, and mermaids, as you take an imaginary journey through the deep blue sea. Inspired by childhood favorites like Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, and Peter Pan, B-The Underwater Bubble Show is a lavish musical production featuring dancers and acrobats, original music, and fantastic stage effects including lasers, low ground smoke, flying foam, and soap bubbles to create a dreamlike underwater atmosphere. The 5PM performance is an Autism-Friendly Relaxed Performance. Tickets: $15-$35

Mar 30, 2019

State Theatre New Jersey

15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Latin Night ~ Social Dance Party for Adults

There will be door prizes & a lot of Latin dancing! Complimentary dance lesson (Salsa). Hot food & refreshments will be served. BYOB. Feel to call (732)444-8164 if you have any questions.

Mar 29, 2019

284 Whitehead Avenue (for GPS use 485 Whitehead Avenue)

South River, New Jersey 08882

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Disco Night Benefit

Disco Night 2 for The Unexcelled Fire Co!

Jersey Shore New Jersey! It's time to put on your Boogie Shoes and experience the hottest 70's Funky Disco Show The FunKtion Band and DJ Kirk Lopez are coming to The Headliner to PARTY!!!! $10 Admission at door.

Mar 29, 2019

The Headliner

1401 Rt. 35, Neptune, NJ 07753

Shore Comedy Night for the Monmouth Council BSA

Come on out to Long Branch, New Jersey to support a great cause and enjoy yourself! Headlining the comedy show is Davin (Comedy Central, I Heart Radio, Nationally syndicated radio show, "Davin's Den," entertained the troops overseas), featuring other local professional talent. Dinner starts at 7PM (3 complementary drinks included), with the show to follow. Admission is $50 per person, $90 per couple. This event is being presented by the Thunderbird District, Monmouth Council BSA, and all proceeds support Scouting and Exploring in Monmouth Council. To reserve tickets, call 732-536-2347.

Mar 29, 2019

150 Garfield Ave.

Long Branch, New Jersey 07740

MORRIS COUNTY

Savor and Stroll Culinary Tour

Walk. Eat. Learn. Laugh. Your tour starts at 1:30 and takes you through the historic streets of Morristown with samplings from a total of six restaurants and food shops in town. Come hungry! All food is included. A soft drink or water is included at one location. Adult beverages can be purchased at that same location. Rest rooms are available at three stops. The tour is approximately 3 - 3 1/4 hours. Pre-registration 1 day prior to the event is required. Tour operates rain or shine. Tour operator does reserve the right to cancel and provide a full refund in the event of extreme weather or low registration (under 4 people). Convenient parking is available at the Ann Bank Garage (41 Bank St, accessible from Bank Street or Schuyler Place). Parking is also available at the DeHart Street Garage or in other public garages in Morristown. Street parking is NOT recommended because meter time is limited and the tour may not pass the meter for you to add time.

Mar 30, 2019

Walking tour

Washington & Court St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Antiques at Morristown Armory

Hours are Sat 10-6. Sunday 11-5. Over 70 exhibitors. Featuring monderist, artisans, and estate jewelry. American and European furniture and accessories. Portion of show proceeds to benefit St. HUBERTS Animal Welfare Center.

Mar 30, 2019 - Mar 31, 2019

Western Avenue

Morristown, New Jersey 07960

PASSAIC COUNTY

8th Annual Spring Model Railraod Show

Founded in 1953, the Garden State Model Railway Club has been in North Haledon since 1957. We open our doors to the public in the winter and spring. The Model Railroad Show runs Marchj 30-31 and April 6-7 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm Saturday and Sunday. We feature a 1200 square foot HO layout, steam and diesel locomotives, Thomas and Friends, numerous freight and passenger trains, rural and urban scenes, and working signals. Fun for all ages!

Mar 30, 2019 - Apr 7, 2019

Garden State Model Railway Club

575 High Mountain Rd., North Haledon, NJ 07508

Rain Gardens: A Blooming Technology

Green Infrastructure, native plants and rain gardens are a vital and affordable way to improve the health and resilience of our watersheds and ecological communities – and your back yard. Presented by Sustainability Consultant Karin LaGreca at the Carriage House Visitor Center, followed by a walk in the Botanical Garden (weather permitting). $5 for Members, $10 for Non-members.

Mar 31, 2019

New Jersey Botanical Gardens

2 Morris Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

SALEM COUNTY

4th Annual Spring Craft Fair

Salem County Christian Academy’s Athletics Department welcomes you to participate in our 4th Annual Spring Craft Fair. The SCCA Annual Spring Craft Fair is an indoor, 100% handmade, juried craft and artisan show open to the public at no cost. We will host over 100 Vendors of handcrafted items and culinary fair that can be purchased throughout the day. Our exhibits will range from pottery, artwork, jewelry, handmade apparel & accessories, home decor, bath and body products, pet accessories and apparel, sports signage, potpourri, outdoor decor and much more! We host our event at Salem Community College (SCC), which has proven to be a huge advantage for parking and location. SCC’s Main Campus is just five minutes from Exit 1 of the New Jersey Turnpike and Exit 4 of Interstate 295. SCC enjoys the advantages of being located in a small suburban community while also being near Wilmington, Delaware; Philadelphia; and other metropolitan areas.

Mar 30, 2019

Salem Community College

460 Hollywood Ave., Carneys Point, NJ 08069

SOMERSET COUNTY

The Green Planet band at Thomas Sweet Cafe

The Green Planet band will be performing your favorite classic rock n' roll hits! Thomas Sweet Cafe offers the best ice cream and soups in town. Located next to the Montgomery movie Theater. Bring your family and friends!

Mar 30, 2019

1325 US 206

Skillman, New Jersey 08558

Paint Party Farm - Paint on Wooden Signs

Paint party is a guided session with an instructor who will help you recreate the selected painting that your party has chosen. Group fundraising parties include 2 – 2 1/2 hours of painting with additional time for breaks. We supply the canvas, paint, brushes, easels, and aprons. Feel free to come 15 minutes ahead of time to get settled. The paint session will start promptly on time so that it allows all the guests time to complete their masterpieces. Princeton Elks 2129 - Fundraiser for Special Children’s Fund. 7:00pm. Light appetizers and refreshments included.

Mar 29, 2019

354 Route 518

Skillman, New Jersey 08558