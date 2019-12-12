22 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Dec. 13-15

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

BERGEN COUNTY

Sounds of Hanukkah

Chanukah celebration for the whole family. Musical performance and interactive workshop by Lopatnik Zhenya. Build your own lego Chanukiyah by talented Perlman Camp staff. Sufganiot and goody bags for children.

Dec 15, 2019

Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey

50 Eisenhower Drive, Paramus, NJ 07652

Brunch with Santa

Have a Holly Jolly Christmas at The Shannon Rose Irish Pub! Families are invited to enjoy Brunch with Santa in Clifton and Ramsey on Sunday, December 15 from 11am-1pm. Join us for a complimentary photo with Santa and ornament decorating! 10% of event sales & 100% of the proceeds from fundraisers at this event will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!

Dec 15, 2019

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub

1200 NJ-17, Ramsey, New Jersey 07446

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Cocktail Cabaret: Holiday Inn

December's Cocktail Cabaret will fill you with holiday spirit(s)! With all your favorite Christmas classics, the Holiday Inn themed cabaret night will have you dreaming of a white Christmas. With performances on both days, you have two chances to see local vocal darlings Christine Petrini and Melanie Anderson, who will help you ring in the season! Tickets to the show only are $10, but a $35 ticket includes the performance and a three course meal chosen from our seasonal menu. Drinks are available to order. 7 pm- Dining Room opens/ 8:30 pm- Performance Begins.

Dec 13, 2019 - Dec 14, 2019

Riverview Live

219 High St., Burlington, NJ 08016

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Uncork Christmas

Have you ever wished there was a one-stop shop for all your wine and Christmas tree needs? And maybe there would also be live music, food, and holiday decorations. Well get my red suit and call me Santa because your Christmas wish is coming true! Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery is hosting a holiday hoopla. Peruse our selection of live Christmas trees, wine in hand, and when you find the one, take it home or we'll tag it and have it ready for next-day pick-up at nearby Secluded Acres Farm & Garden Center. Bring the kids for a check-in with Santa so he can get those wish list requests before heading back to the North Pole to finish preparing for his big night (parents, bring your cameras!). Enjoy wine tastings and listen to live music with plenty of holiday tunes, featuring The Honeyhawks from 1-4pm. Sip on some mulled wine, and cozy up to our fire-pits. Visit our Barrel Room Kitchen for more holiday treats and snacks, we'll have those too!

Dec 14, 2019

Hawk Haven Vineyard and Winery

600 S. Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Holiday Glass in the Studio

Venture down to the WheatonArts Glass Studio on Saturday, December 7, 14, & 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to watch our glass artists celebrate the season by creating holiday-themed glass objects, large and small! Visitors can also see other holiday glass objects on display, including the record-breaking giant glass ornament, glass fruitcake, the world’s largest glass turkey drumstick, and a 5'7" tall glass menorah.

Dec 14, 2019

1000 Village Drive, Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX COUNTY



Hot Chocolate Hike Weekend

Take a break from the holiday rush and join us for a guided hike on the Arboretum's grounds. Discover who is in the forest as we look for signs of our woodland friends. When we are done, warm up in the historic Stone House with a cup of hot cocoa by the fireplace. Please dress appropriately for an outdoor adventure. Save your spot online today. Hike times: 11 am, 1pm and 3pm Price: $8 per person.

Dec 14, 2019

Cora Hartshorn Arboretum

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

Holiday Weekend Fun

For All Ages Saturday & Sunday, December 7 & 8; 14 & 15; 21 & 22, 2019, 1-4 pm Join us every weekend in December to engage in Holiday Fun for the entire family. Each weekend drop in for CRAFTS, TOURS and DELICIOUS SURPRISES. December 7 & 8: Jingle Bell Rock December 14 & 15: Holidays Around the World December 21 & 22: Winter Solstice Also, don't miss Holiday Fun Days, December 26, 27, 28 & 29.

Dec 7, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019

Newark Museum

49 Washington St., Newark, NJ 07102

Dreidel Palooza with Maplewoodshop

It's time to get ready for Hanukkah! Join Jewish Federation for an afternoon of fun, including making a string-art dreidel using a hammer and nails* with Maplewoodshop and more! For children 4 - 8. Siblings welcome. $10 per child, price includes craft supplies, pizza dinner, and sufganiyot (doughnuts). Kosher dietary laws observed. *adult assistance required.

Dec 15, 2019

JCC MetroWest

760 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052

MERCER COUNTY

Experience Christmas

​Experience Christmas is a completely free gift to the community that has run for six years. It is a live production nativity with three walk-through, outdoor scenes. After the last scene, feel free to pet the animals, enjoy complimentary refreshments and listen to live Christmas music. Shows run every fifteen minutes. No donations accepted.

Dec 14, 2019

1 Thunder Rd, Trenton, New Jersey 08611

The Nutcracker

There is much to enjoy in this traditional Christmas ballet. Dolls and sweets come to life, mice and toy soldiers do battle, and snowflakes dance in a beautiful snow covered forest. The Dance Connection’s Nutcracker is fully narrated and abridged so children and adults of all ages can enjoy it. The ballet is danced entirely by children and teens. Come and enjoy this beautiful story, the magic, and the precision and grace of these beautiful young dancers.

Dec 13, 2019

1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor, NJ 08550

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

A Dickens' Christmas Tea

For the 9th Christmas Season, One Steep At A Thyme, a tea house in Jamesburg, NJ, will be serving a 7 course Evening Twilight Tea as the Traveling Literary Theater presents a costumed, professional reading of Dickens' own, one hour, edited version of A Christmas Carol. $75/all inclusive price. Makes a wonderful Christmas gift experience for friends and family.

Dec 13, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019

One Steep At A Thyme

170 Gatzmer Ave., Jamesburg, NJ 08831

MORRIS COUNTY

Christmas Festival

The place to celebrate the holidays from Thanksgiving up until Christmas; this month-long family event kicks off on the Sunday after Thanksgiving with Santa's rooftop arrival and welcome ceremony. Family activities and entertainment on the historic Morristown Green, add to the dazzling "Lighting of the Green" ceremony with brilliant lights and wreaths adorning streetlights town-wide – a 100+ year tradition! Each weekend throughout December thousands of attendees from all over Northern New Jersey visit and enjoy Santa visits and photos, holiday crafts, miniature train rides around the Green, gingerbread house & ornament making, music by local choirs and entertainers, storytelling, ice sculpting demonstrations and free treats!

Dec 1, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019

The Morristown Green

10 N. Park Pl., Morristown, NJ 07960

Gingerbread Wonderland & Craft Show

A candy lover’s dream, now in its 28th year! Marvel at the creativity and skill displayed at this festive and charming exhibit featuring 150+ edible masterpieces crafted by local schools, scout troops, and families. With past creations from Hogwarts, to enchanted gardens, pirate ships, and Santa’s Workshop, this is a must see for all ages. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite! This event is sponsored by The Friends of The Frelinghuysen Arboretum.

Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019

Frelinghuysen Arboretum

353 E. Hanover Ave., Morris Township, NJ 07950

Holiday CraftMorristown 2019

Holiday CraftMorristown, December 13-15, 2019, is the best place to find uncommon and extraordinary gifts that loved ones will never forget. This curated event offers creative gift shoppers and design lovers the rare opportunity to shop from 165 visionary American artists and craftspeople and purchase their latest works at NJ’s most exciting and unique shopping event of the holiday season. In addition to thousands of distinctive and beautifully crafted objects there are basket weaving and copper-smithing demonstrations and a gourmet specialty food boutique. Friday 4pm to 8pm; Saturday 10am to 6pm; Sunday 10am to 5pm. Admission $10.

Dec 13, 2019 - Dec 15, 2019

430 Western Ave., Morristown, New Jersey 07960

New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker

New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker enchants youngsters and grown-ups alike with splendid dancing, a live orchestra, and eye-popping special effects. Audiences of all ages will feel the holiday magic when the toys come alive and dance to the beloved music of this tale. New Jersey Ballet has thrilled audiences for more than half a century and nothing says "holiday magic" better than this classic show.

Dec 13, 2019 - Dec 20, 2019

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Sea of Lights

Join us for an Indoor Holiday Lights Spectacular this December! Our winter wonderland includes treats, crafts, pictures with Santa & friends, games & more! The Aquarium, Sweet Shop, Aquarium Gift Shop & Pavilion arcade will be open!

Dec 13, 2019 - Dec 28, 2019

Jenkinson's Boardwalk

Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

The Christmas Carol: Dickens By Dickens

Join us as we welcome Gerald Dickens, the great, great grandson of Charles Dickens, for his one-man show, a theatrical performance of A Christmas Carol inspired by Charles’ own energetic readings of the 1860s. Gerald Dickens conjures A Christmas Carol with just a table, wing chair, and hat rack accompanying him on stage. As he leaps, sobs, and laughs, 26 characters of the classic tale are brought vividly to life. Gerald has created different postures and voices for each character, achieving this so adeptly that the audience has no doubt about “who is who,” so to speak.

Dec 15, 2019

400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, New Jersey 08701

Santa Brunch

Santa Brunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus -- TWO SEATINGS: 10 - 10:30 am and 1 - 1:15 pm. Treat the kids to a pair of the most beloved holiday traditions, Sunday Brunch and Santa Claus! Adults $47, Kids $27. (All inclusive) Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the brunch from 11 am - 1 pm. Reservations required, please CALL.

Dec 15, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019

Laurita Winery

85 Archertown Rd., New Egypt, NJ 08533

PASSAIC COUNTY

Holiday Craft Show

This long running show draws an eager crowd of customers to this holiday event. 100+ exhibitors will be set up in one huge gym with arts and crafts. This is the perfect opportunity to shop for the holiday's. Just some of the items available will be stained and painted glass, cutting boards, turned wood pens, pepper mills and bowls, fiber, florals, lighted wood holiday trees, pottery, ceramics, jewelry, apparel, soft sculpture, bonsai, dried herb mixes, olive oils, chocolates, hand painted slates, children's items, totes, pillows, wood character clock, hand knits, lighted trees, holiday decorations and more. Admission is $3.

Dec 15, 2019

Wayne Valley High School

551 Valley Rd., Wayne, NJ 07470

SOMERSET COUNTY

The Polar Express Pajama Party

All abroad the Polar Express! Get your Golden Ticket for an evening of fun and adventure .Wear your favorite pajamas and bring a comfy blanket as you cuddle up and enjoy this family friendly tradition that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. Enjoy cocoa and cookies as you watch this holiday film that tells the story of a young boy who embarks on a magical adventure on Christmas Eve, to the North Pole abroad the Polar Express. Along the way, he learns about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. Santa arrives at 5:30 pm to greet all guests. Showtime Saturday, December 14 @ 6:30 pm.

Dec 14, 2019

10 Hamilton St., Bound Brook, New Jersey 08805

White Christmas – Movie and Sing Along

Gather your family and friends and experience this holiday classic on the big screen at the Brook Arts center, in Bound Brook. The lyrics will be on-screen so you can sing along with Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen to such songs as “The Best Things Happen When You’re Dancing,” “Snow,” “Sisters” and, of course, the iconic “White Christmas . Sunday, December 15 - Showtime 2 pm. Doors will open at 1 pm with a visit with Santa. All Tickets are $7 available online at www.brookarts.org or at the box office. Wear your Ugly Holiday Sweater to enter our contest for prizes.

Dec 15, 2019

10 Hamilton St, Bound Brook, New Jersey 08805

Grain House Cookies + Kindness Brunch

Join us for our annual Cookie Brunch at the Grain House. First enjoy a delicious buffet brunch at the Grain House. Then cookies and decorating supplies will be provided – you just need to bring your decorating ideas! This is a great activity for families to enjoy together! This event will offer the option to donate food and other urgently needed items to The Community Soup Kitchen and Outreach Center in Morristown. Adults: $29.95, Children 4-10 $12.00 Reservations Recommended, please call and make yours today.

Dec 15, 2019

Grain House Restaurant at the Olde Mill Inn

225 Rt. 202, Baskiing Ridge, NJ 07920