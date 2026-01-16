How you get your food at McDonald's in 2026 may be getting a makeover soon. No, it has nothing to do with how you receive it in the drive-thru line or if you go inside to pick it up.

Rather, it has to do with how the food is made. It's all part of a broader prediction trend from McDonald's President and CEO, Chris Kempczinski.

According to the New York Post, McDonald's CEO "revealed the food trends he expects to dominate in 2026." On the surface, this might not mean much.

However, when Chris Kempczinski makes predictions, they almost always seem to come true. And if he's right about what he's thinking this year, then the golden arches in New Jersey may be getting ready to serve up an even better quality product.

A McDonald's restaurant is seen, Feb. 14, 2018, in Ridgeland, Miss. McDonald's confirmed, Tuesday, June 18, 2024, that it's decided to end a global partnership with IBM, which has been testing an artifical intelligence technology at select McDonald's drive thrus since 2021.

A better, healthier product for your gut

According to McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski, he believes fiber is going to be a big deal in 2026. As a result, changes will more than likely be on the way to up the fiber content in food for all the golden arches restaurants in New Jersey.

More foods keeping with the trends

As we eagerly await the changes that are most likely coming down the line for McDonald's regarding better fiber content, that's not the only trend taking shape.

On a broader level, there are more classic American meals that appear to be making a comeback in New Jersey, and across the country. See the list below and prepare to be thrown back in time a bit as we try to eat better in 2026.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.