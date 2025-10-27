This year’s Hess Toy Truck is pure adrenaline — and it’s driving fans wild
A longtime holiday tradition is back---the return of the Hess Toy Truck.
For 2025, collectors will be treated to a pair of Hess Stock Car Racers, a modernized 2-in-1 race car duo, loaded with 67 dazzling animated LED lights, roaring sound effects, and a speedy pull-back motor.
A modern twist on a nostalgic holiday favorite
Styled in classic Hess green and white, the stock car racers feature a sparkling chrome trim and dark-tinted windows.
The larger white stock car is a showstopper---a race car toy with 42 illuminated, multicar LED lights, and four trunk-mounted buttons, each triggering a different realistic racing sound—Start/Go, Horn, Countdown, and Drive By. Each is perfectly synchronized with unique flashing light patterns.
An underside switch also operates the lights in flashing or steady mode. Pop the hood to activate a fifth sound, a hydraulic lift effect, and reveal a hidden surprise (spoiler alert: it’s a nested green stock car racer).
Small but mighty: The green racer packs a punch
The smaller green race has 25 “steady on” multicolor lights and a speedy pull-back motor. Simply roll back, release, and watch it surge across the floor.
Batteries are included and shipping is free.
A holiday collectible steeped in nostalgia
“Together, these two stock cars offer thrilling hands-on toy play for kids and a must-have centerpiece for collectors, continuing the legacy of the iconic Hess Toy Truck. And with a nostalgic nod, the 2025 edition includes a beautiful custom-illustrated holiday-themed box,” Hess announced in a released statement.
The 2025 Hess Stock Car Racers are a limited-edition holiday collectible sold exclusively here for $49.99 plus tax.
