🚗 The 2025 Hess Toy Truck is back with a sleek 2-in-1 Stock Car Racers set.

💡 Packed with 67 LED lights, racing sounds, and a pull-back motor for high-speed fun.

🎄 Limited-edition collectible available now for $49.99 with free shipping.

A longtime holiday tradition is back---the return of the Hess Toy Truck.

For 2025, collectors will be treated to a pair of Hess Stock Car Racers, a modernized 2-in-1 race car duo, loaded with 67 dazzling animated LED lights, roaring sound effects, and a speedy pull-back motor.

2025 Holiday Hess Truck (Hess) 2025 Holiday Hess Truck (Hess) loading...

ALSO READ: NJ university helps feed the hungry with rescued trays of food

A modern twist on a nostalgic holiday favorite

Styled in classic Hess green and white, the stock car racers feature a sparkling chrome trim and dark-tinted windows.

Holiday Hess Truck 2025 (Hess) Holiday Hess Truck 2025 (Hess) loading...

The larger white stock car is a showstopper---a race car toy with 42 illuminated, multicar LED lights, and four trunk-mounted buttons, each triggering a different realistic racing sound—Start/Go, Horn, Countdown, and Drive By. Each is perfectly synchronized with unique flashing light patterns.

An underside switch also operates the lights in flashing or steady mode. Pop the hood to activate a fifth sound, a hydraulic lift effect, and reveal a hidden surprise (spoiler alert: it’s a nested green stock car racer).

Holiday Hess Truck 2025 (Hess) Holiday Hess Truck 2025 (Hess) loading...

Small but mighty: The green racer packs a punch

The smaller green race has 25 “steady on” multicolor lights and a speedy pull-back motor. Simply roll back, release, and watch it surge across the floor.

Batteries are included and shipping is free.

Holiday Hess Truck 2025 (Hess) Holiday Hess Truck 2025 (Hess) loading...

A holiday collectible steeped in nostalgia

“Together, these two stock cars offer thrilling hands-on toy play for kids and a must-have centerpiece for collectors, continuing the legacy of the iconic Hess Toy Truck. And with a nostalgic nod, the 2025 edition includes a beautiful custom-illustrated holiday-themed box,” Hess announced in a released statement.

The 2025 Hess Stock Car Racers are a limited-edition holiday collectible sold exclusively here for $49.99 plus tax.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom