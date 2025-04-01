2025 commencement speakers at some NJ colleges already announced

Colleges and universities pride themselves on getting good speakers to give inspiring commencement addresses, and New Jersey schools are no different.

Someone unique can work if the biggest or best name can’t be found. Such is the case at the University of Maryland this year as they’re having Kermit the Frog supply the words of wisdom.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

Don’t ask me how it’s going to work logistically, but it’s true.

Here in New Jersey, many schools have yet to announce who their commencement speakers will be but some have already committed.

Chris Gheysens - Miami Herbert Business School - YouTube Chris Gheysens - Miami Herbert Business School - YouTube loading...

At Rowan University, you have to wonder if students might find a pork roll egg and cheese Sizzli under their seats as Chris Gheysens will deliver a commencement speech on May 10. He’s the chairman and CEO of Wawa.

Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón - pdsoros.org Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón - pdsoros.org loading...

New Jersey City University will have Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón. She is a former U.S. ambassador to Spain and Andorra as well as former chief of staff to first lady Jill Biden. She will be speaking at commencement on May 28.

Federal Reserve Powell AP loading...

Princeton University will see Jerome Powell, chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, speak at the university on May 25.

Why specializing early doesn't always mean career success | David Epstein - TedTalk - YouTube Why specializing early doesn't always mean career success | David Epstein - TedTalk - YouTube loading...

Drew University has David Epstein, a New York Times bestselling author, speaking to the graduates of the College of Liberal Arts and Caspersen School of Graduate Studies on May 17.

Craig Drinkard - Executive Officer - victoriafoundation.org Craig Drinkard - Executive Officer - victoriafoundation.org loading...

Meanwhile, Craig Drinkard, who is the executive officer of the Victoria Foundation, will speak to graduates of the Drew Theological School on May 17.

Finally, a familiar guest voice on NJ 101.5 will be giving the speech at Centenary University. New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan will speak on May 10.

Congrats to all New Jersey’s graduates and their parents.

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25. Gallery Credit: Stacker

NJ towns with largest share of taxes going to schools (2024) Property taxes are shared among county, school and municipal governments. Property taxes in these 22 municipalities had the highest share going to their school districts. The towns are listed from least to greatest in terms of school tax share. The 2024 data was released in 2025 by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

NJ towns with largest share of taxes going to schools (2024) Property taxes are shared among county, school and municipal governments. Property taxes in these 22 municipalities had the highest share going to their school districts. The towns are listed from least to greatest in terms of school tax share. The 2024 data was released in 2025 by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈