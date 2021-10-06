2021 in NJ: We had weed delivered to the radio station

From time to time, listeners will drop off gifts for the staff at the station. Usually, it's pastries, a pizza or another Jersey delicacy. Occasionally it'll even be a homemade craft of some kind.

Most of the time the goodies get scooped up pretty quickly.

Tuesday afternoon was a first for us. A regular listener who delivers cookies and other goodies for a price, and then throws in some legal marijuana as a gift, decided to gift us!

Knowing who partakes at the station, it was a pretty easy decision on who to give it to. If we left it out on the table, I'm sure it would have gone as quickly as the donuts that usually show up.

As usual, the state of New Jersey can't get out of its own way when it comes to setting up legal dispensaries for recreational marijuana. Since you can't sell it yet, but it's not illegal to possess under 6 ounces, the free market came up with a way to deliver it right to your door.

So, companies are selling expensive popcorn or cookies at a crazy price you would never pay for those items, and they throw in some weed as a gift. There's no telling when the Legislature will get its act together and set up a system for the commercial sale of recreational marijuana.

Here's what you can and can't do concerning weed currently. If you're entrepreneurial you can set up your own service.

The nice folks at Cookie Time NJ have really good cookies. As far as the gift they left with the cookies, I'll have to let you know how our "staff member" rated it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.