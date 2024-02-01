Every town or area does or should have a great bar or pub that's just a great place to hang out. Sort of like the bar in Cheers, not necessarily where 'everybody knows your name' but one that has a friendly vibe and a pretty regular crowd.

My favorite happens to be over an hour from where I live, or I'd probably be there too many times a week. There are some places that just have that reputation as a great place to meet friends, new friends, or just hang out.

New Jersey has no shortage of bars, taverns and pubs. Some feature live music and some don't need the extra attractions, they just are the attraction. The following is a list of great hangout spots in the great Garden State.

20 Great Jersey hangout bars in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

