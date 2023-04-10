WOODLAND PARK — Two women have been arrested and charged for allegedly selling sex out of a massage therapy business.

Jin Cao, 50, and Zhen Zhou, 57, both of Woodland Park, are each charged with conspiracy to promote prostitution and a disorderly persons offense of engaging in prostitution, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials executed a search warrant of Tokyo Foot Spa on April 5 and seized more than $11,600 as suspected proceeds of criminal activity, the prosecutor's office said.

Jin Cao and Zhen Zhou (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office) Jin Cao and Zhen Zhou (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Through their investigation, officials learned that the spa was "offering commercial sexual services while operating under the pretense of being a massage therapy business," the prosecutor's office said.

Both defendants were released pending future court proceedings. The conspiracy charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

A call on Monday to the spa by New Jersey 101.5, which is located at 60 Notch Rd., according to Google, was not answered.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

