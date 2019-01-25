2 teens in stolen SUV killed after vehicles hit Newark house

NEWARK — Authorities say two teenage boys riding in a stolen SUV were killed when the vehicle collided with a car in a crash that sent both vehicles careening into a house.

The accident in Newark happened about 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say that after the crash the two vehicles struck a parked car, two light poles and then the house. The SUV then overturned and burst into flames. No one inside the house was injured.

The two teens were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Authorities say the SUV was stolen in Elizabeth, but further details about the theft were not disclosed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office and Newark police.

