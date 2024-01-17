Two Plainfield men will likely spend the rest of their lives behind bars for shootings in 2021 that led to the permanent paralysis of one victim and the death of a 24-year-old woman.

According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, 23-year-old Jahaad Ingram and 30-year-old Zaire Wallace were each sentenced on Friday to 78 years in prison. Each must serve at least 85% of their sentence before the possibility of parole.

"I hope this sentence can provide some assurance to the victims' loved ones, as well as the community, that we will not tolerate these egregious offenses and will expand all of our efforts to bring the offenders to justice," said Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.

On the afternoon of July 9, 2021, Plainfield officers responded to a 911 call for shots fired. Officers found two victims at the intersection of Rock Avenue and West Front Street.

Jennifer Vorn, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim survived injuries but was permanently paralyzed, officials said.

According to reporting by MyCentralJersey.com, testimony in the trial noted that Ingram and Wallace were in a Buick SUV and were following the victims on the road. When both vehicles were stopped at a traffic light, Ingram and Wallace got out of the SUV and fired handguns at least 16 times into the other vehicle.

Ingram and Wallace were found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and weapons charges on Oct. 31.

