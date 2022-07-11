ATLANTIC CITY — Police have released surveillance photos of two people they say are responsible for robberies at a pair of casinos over the past month.

The New Jersey State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the male and female suspects wanted for allegedly robbing Atlantic City casino patrons who were seated at slot machines.

On June 15, according to NJSP, the male suspect "forcefully" took approximately $15,000 cash from a patron at Resorts, before fleeing the scene in a gray Toyota sedan driven by the female suspect.

On July 8, the same male "forcefully" took $12,000 from a patron at Caesars, before fleeing in the same vehicle driven by the same female, police said.

New Jersey State Police New Jersey State Police loading...

One suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a stocky build and dreadlocks. The other is described as a white female with brown hair wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Andrew Merlock or Detective Craig Schultheis of the State Police Casino Operations Unit at 609-441-7464. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7