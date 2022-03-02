2 people found shot in SUV that crashed into Trenton, NJ church
TRENTON — A man and woman were found inside a bullet-riddled SUV that struck a building following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for 11 rounds fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the North Trenton section around 3:30 p.m. and found a woman who was shot in the face and a man who also had been shot, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.
A heavily damaged SUV with numerous bullet holes hit the side of a building that houses the Life is the Word Outreach Ministry.
Photos from the shooting scene show the SUV went through a fence before damaging a wall and a window.
One victim taken to hospital in private vehicle
Shimon Nesmith Jr., 19, was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to Onofri.
A 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and was in serious but stable condition on Wednesday morning.
Onofri did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or the relationship between Nesmith and the woman.
Before this incident, the city had recorded two homicides so far this year.
No arrests have been made in the case. Onofri asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406.
