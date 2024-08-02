2 New Jersey bars make the list for best in the U.S

Two New Jersey bars are ranked as the best bars in the country this year by USA Today. That is big news and I have been to both and absolutely agree.

We have a plethora of saloons here in New Jersey. Most of them are straightforward cocktail, beer and wine establishments that do an excellent job serving the standards. There are themed bars here in New Jersey but very few have the “personality” that New Jersey’s best bars exude.

When I go out, I know what I am looking for and depending on my mood I will pick a bar that best fits that mood. More times than not I never get disappointed.

A good bar has great service, a positive atmosphere, and music. It must have music. One of the choices in the USA Today survey as the best bar in the country is Asbury Park, New Jersey’s Wonder Bar.

The Wonder Bar is one of my favorites if not my all-around favorite bar here in New Jersey. It has a great positive feeling, exceptionally good service, and some of the best music available here in the state.

From Bruce Springsteen to Southside Johnny, Bobby Bandiera, Gary US Bonds, and the Smithereens are just some of the major acts that have graced the Wonder Bar stage. It has also been a haven for up-and-coming bands to play the iconic bar.

The service is incredibly good, and the bartenders and servers give you the impression that they are glad to be there and glad that you came to the Wonder Bar.

My good friend Debbie Delisa and her partner the talented Lance Larson took a run-down tired bar in 2002 and transformed it into a wonderful place to enjoy the shore. Lance and Debbie are strong proponents of music and the promotion of the latest music.

They hired good people in the service industry and the success of the Wonder Bar has weathered storms and Covid because of the commitment of Debbie and Lance and a staff that cares.

Debbie has done “wonders” with opening a “Yappy Hour” for patrons and their dogs in the adjoining courtyard which provides water and playful objects for the dogs and cocktails for the patrons. It is a big passion from Debbie and is a highly successful element of the Wonder Bar.

This is a bar that locals, regional and tourists frequent because of its reputation. That is a tough mix to generate.

I am thrilled for Debbie, Lance, and their staff. Congratulations, see you soon.

The other best bar in the U.S. is Tierney’s Tavern in Montclair. This is a great saloon that has music, great seasoned bartenders, an atmosphere that will rival the kindness of Ireland and a bar menu that is good. I love the wood and the bar at Tierney’s, when the music is not playing the bar is conducive to great conversations.

The motto of Tierney’s is “where friends meet since 1934”. It is a place where family and friends congregate, there are regulars and passersby’s that never leave.

The first time I walked into Tierney’s the friendliness of the regulars and the great service I got at the bar made me feel welcome. You cannot ask more than that from a bar.

The music at Tierney’s is good local bands that get the crowd going. They have a variety of bands and acts that attract new fans to both the music and Tierney’s.

Congratulations to Tierney’s, I am glad you are on the list, you certainly deserve it.

Go out and support local New Jersey bars. Who knows, we’ll run into each other.

