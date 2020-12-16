$2 million will buy you this NJ Christmas mansion

Imagine waking up in a palace in the middle of summer. You're not sure how you got there, but everywhere you look you see wreaths, nativity scenes, and wall-to-wall Christmas decorations. You might just re-think this whole Santa Claus thing and wonder if you woke up at his place in the north pole.

In reality you'd be at a mansion in Colts Neck, NJ and you could be living there permanently if you can come up with $2,199,999. There's a listing for what's being called the 'Christmas mansion' because the owners leave elaborate holiday decorations up year round throughout the 5,420 square foot property.

Take a look.

The property taxes are listed on Zillow.com at $24,064 per year. It's been listed since October 16. Outside: a 65 by 22 foot salt water pool, a waterfall, a 2,000 sq. ft. patio that will make you feel like you're staying at a resort. Inside: granite counters, cherrywood cabinets in kitchen, two master bedroom suites each with a six foot Whirlpool tub, a sauna, a gym area, crown molding and custom woodwork, the list goes on and on.

What, no elf workshop?

If you're interested it's being handled by Janice Rizzo of Robert DeFalco Realty.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.