2 men wanted in $10,800 prepaid gift card scam at NJ gas station

HACKETTSTOWN — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted on charges of credit card fraud.

Two men entered the Speedway Gas Station on Main Street on Monday, Sept. 26 just before 11:30 a.m. with 24 Visa prepaid gift cards.

They said the pair used a bogus credit card to have money put on those cards, totaling $10,800.

The suspects fled in what appeared to be a 2018-2021 Jeep Cherokee possibly bearing Pennsylvania registration. It was last seen traveling westbound on Route 46.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

