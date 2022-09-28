2 men wanted in $10,800 prepaid gift card scam at NJ gas station

HACKETTSTOWN — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted on charges of credit card fraud.

Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department loading...

Two men entered the Speedway Gas Station on Main Street on Monday, Sept. 26 just before 11:30 a.m. with 24 Visa prepaid gift cards.

Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department loading...

They said the pair used a bogus credit card to have money put on those cards, totaling $10,800.

The suspects fled in what appeared to be a 2018-2021 Jeep Cherokee possibly bearing Pennsylvania registration. It was last seen traveling westbound on Route 46.

Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department loading...

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.