2 found shot dead in Glassboro house — not random, prosecutor says

GLASSBORO — Prosecutors said that the two people who were found shot to death in their home Wednesday morning had been targeted by whoever killed them.

Manuel DelaRosa Jr., 26, and Shantal Farrow, 36, were found dead when police did a wellness check at the house on Warrick Avenue about 9:15 a.m , according to Gloucester County Acting Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman.

“We do not believe this was a random act and are confident that there is not any imminent danger to the Glassboro community," Hoffman said in a written statement Thursday. "We are aggressively investigating this double homicide, doing everything possible to bring to justice the individual(s) who carried out these acts of senseless violence.”

Prosecutors did not say whether investigators knew what motivated the killings.

According to a GoFundMe page created for DelRosa's family, he "was so full of life and always the center of attention. He made us laugh, he made us tear but most of all, he made us feel at home. He always dreamed big and gave his all in everything he did."

Farrow worked in the Cafe at Rowan, according to a GoFundMe page created to help with his funeral expenses.

Shantal Farrow (Shantal Farrow via Facebook)

"He was always seen with a smile on his face and making funny jokes. Those In his close circle can attest to his beautiful persona and illuminating personality," the page creator said.

Hoffman asked witnesses with information about the case to contact the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-221-4849 or Glassboro Police Department at 856-340-0661.

