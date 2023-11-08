2 found dead inside van parked in Linden, NJ

🚨 Police were called to the WoodSpring Suites Hotel on Route 9 late Tuesday morning

LINDEN – A man and woman were found dead inside a van parked in the back of a hotel parking lot

Police said the white van was reported late Tuesday morning at the WoodSpring Suites Hotel, part of a shopping area on Linden Avenue along the southbound side of Routes 1&9 that includes a Kohl's and Harbor Freight Tools store.

Their deaths are believed to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public, according to police. The Union County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation.

The man and woman's identities and their relationship was not disclosed.

Murder-suicide?

Law enforcement close to the investigation told New Jersey 101.5 that the deaths are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. Both had been shot.

Employees told ABC 7 Eyewitness News the van had been parked for several hours before police were called.

