2 children orphaned after Old Bridge, NJ die in ‘murder-suicide’

OLD BRIDGE — The man and woman that prosecutors said died in a murder-suicide in Old Bridge Tuesday night left behind two children age 8 and 11.

Yajaira Moreno, 33, was found with fatal stab wounds inside a residence on Jacob Street in Old Bridge around 11:15 p.m. and Juan Alvarado, 39, of Elizabeth, was found nearby with self inflicted stab wounds, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The prosecutor described them as a "former couple."

A GoFundMe page created for Yajaira Moreno's funeral by her cousin said Alvarado was the father of the children, a boy and a girl.

"A victim of senseless, violent and ultimately fatal domestic abuse, our Yajaira met the same fate that tens of thousands of women meet every single day," Bismark Montiel wrote.

Montiel said the family would be trying to get custody of the children.

A funeral for Alvardo is scheduled for Friday, August 20 at Krowicki McCracken Funeral Home in Linden.

The Middlesex County Proseutor's Office ask anyone with information about the incident to call Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-4000 or the Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3330.

