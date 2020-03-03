2 charged with assaulting special-needs man in Hunterdon County

It took more than two years, but authorities arrested two people charged with attacking a special-needs man outside his home back in 2017.

The 25-year-old victim reported his assault on Nov. 1, 2017, saying that he had been approached at his apartment complex in Lebanon Borough by two men who dragged him behind the building and assaulted and verbally threatened him before they drove away.

State Police investigators eventually linked Stephen McDaniel, 33, to the assault, arresting him at his Edison home in January of this year with the help of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Investigators said they linked Jared Thaxton, 30, of Newark, to the vehicle that had been used in 2017. He turned himself in last month. Both suspects were charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.