$1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ, jackpot swells to $1.9 billion

EDISON — The Powerball jackpot has again increased to a record $1.9 billion after no one correctly selected all six winning numbers.

In New Jersey, one store in Middlesex County sold a ticket for Saturday night's drawing worth $1 million. This ticket, which matched the five white balls but not the Powerball, was sold at the Quick Stop on Inman Avenue in Edison.

Sixteen other tickets throughout the state matched four of the five white balls for prizes worth $50,000, except for one which also matched the Powerball and is worth $150,000.

Saturday night's winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69 for the white balls. The Red Power Ball number was 20.

The next drawing will be Monday, Nov. 7 for an annuity prize of $1.9 billion, which is paid over 29 years. A cash prize is available instead worth $929.1 million.

Since the last winner on Aug. 3, there have been 40 drawings without a jackpot winner. The odds of matching all five white balls and one red Powerball and winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Along with being sold at stores, Powerball tickets can also be purchased online. The Lotto.com website and Jackpocket App are both ways people could possibly win without ever leaving their homes.

Read more: How to win the Powerball jackpot without leaving your home

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey